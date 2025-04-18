Charli XCX Is a Total Summer Mood in Black Bikini With an Aperol Spritz in Hand
Charli XCX has officially declared brat summer open for business. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist lit up the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last weekend and is set to do it all over again on Saturday. But first, she’s taking a much-needed break to recharge in the sun—and, of course, bring the vibes.
In a cheeky new Instagram pic, the pop provocateur posed in a tiny black string bikini and matching flip flops, raising an Aperol spritz high above her head like a fizzy toast to summer. The 32-year-old’s voluminous, wind-blown brunette hair framed her face perfectly, while a pair of chunky black sunglasses added to her signature effortless, unbothered energy.
“Fun. @aperolspritzofficial #ad21 + #drinkresponsibly,” she captioned the post, nodding to the sponsored nature of the photo—and doing her due diligence with age-appropriate reminders.
View the post here.
“Hot 🥵,” Elena Ora commented.
“I love you !,” Bratz wrote.
“you’re defrosting for this summer💚,” Subway declared.
“My boyfriend is a brat now thanks to your Coachella set,” Jess Val Ortiz admitted.
“God this makes me want an aperol ngl,” Jo Hill stated.
“cheers babe xx,” the official Aperol Spritz Instagram account chimed.
“bratperol spritz yessss,” Nesrin Danan cleverly added
“You were amazing on sat girl!!,” one fan exclaimed.
“oh, to party with charli 🔥🧡,” another manifested.
The “Boom Clap” singer has been riding high since the release of her sixth studio album, Brat, which dropped last June and quickly became a full-on cultural moment. While every track had its moment on social media, viral standouts like “Apple,” “365” and the chaotic anthem “Von Dutch” solidified Charli XCX’s place at the center of pop’s hyper-online, post-ironic new era.
On TikTok, she broke down the meaning of the now-iconic album title: “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat,” the England native explained.
In true Charli XCX fashion, she doubled down in October with a surprise remix drop titled Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, then closed out the year by landing a spot on the Financial Times list of Most Influential Women of the Year.