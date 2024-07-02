Christen Harper Wore This Chic Black Two-Piece in Saint-Tropez: Shop It Here
Whenever Christen Harper shares a vacation carousel to Instagram, we immediately scour the pics for swimwear and outfit inspo. The 31-year-old model and newlywed certainly delivered with her collection of new photos from a recent trip to Saint-Tropez.
The first slide featured the four-time SI Swimsuit model in a black bikini from Monday Swimwear that we absolutely adore. While we firmly believe that seasonal bikini trends are fun to explore, there’s nothing better than chic, black swimwear that lasts season after season. Shop Harper’s timeless look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Cala Roja Top, $98 and Palma Bottom, $78 in Black (mondayswimwear.com)
This underwire balconette-style top offers great support up top, so you can enjoy your time at the beach or pool without sacrificing comfort or style. It features adjustable ties in back for a secure fit, while the cheeky bottoms have gold hardwire on the strings.
Consider styling the suit like Harper did in another photograph in her July 2 Instagram post: with a white knit cardigan slung casually around her shoulders and accented with black sunglasses, black sandals and small gold hoop earrings. Or, opt for a patterned scarf worn as a beach cover-up, as pictured above.
Following her recap of their time in Saint-Tropez, Harper indicated on her Instagram story that she and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, were headed to Greece. We can’t wait to see where the pair’s summer adventures take them next!