Christina Aguilera Celebrates 44th Birthday in Nothing But Short Shorts, Heels and Hat
44 has never looked this good! Christina Aguilera welcomes a new age of life with a jaw-dropping topless photo, reminding her millions of fans that this star still has it going.
Aguilera posted a brand-new flick on her Instagram, @xtina, posing mostly nude if not for some sexy booty shorts, black high heels, and a Brenton hat reminiscent of her iconic “Candyman” music video. Although she hasn’t broken the internet just yet, the new era that she’s stepping into will certainly garner tons of attention from both new and diehard fans alike.
“Getting older in years, but younger in appearance is what I’m talking about!!!! 🫶🏾,” one comment wrote.
“And she Keeps getting Better 🎵💐,” another fan stated.
“Happy Birthday Mother 👸🏼 here’s to many years to come full of happiness and legendary memories 🍾🥂 Love you ❤️,” one comment wished.
When she’s not dropping stunning pictures on Instagram, Aguilera is preoccupied with surprising the next generation of superstars.
Aguilera recently gave Grammy-nominated artist Sabrina Carpenter a shock when she showed up at her Los Angeles show in November. The two talented musicians sang a soulful rendition of Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants” and grooved on stage in front of thousands of fans. By the end of the show, we could see that the two formed a great bond that they could very well show off on the music scene once again—at least, we hope.
Performing on stage is something Aguilera hasn’t done for a while as the last time she headlined a tour by herself was in 2019 with The X Tour. Apart from this, Aguilera was slated to go on another tour with Adam Lambert by her side. However, since it was planned for 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, it ended up being canceled, and there are no plans to revive it.
Because the last time Aguilera released a new project was her 2024 EP which featured six of her best songs re-recorded for the Spotify Anniversaries series, fans are more than ready to receive a few new tunes. Her collaborations with Carpenter and MGK on the EP only further intensified fans’s hunger for her next era of music.
Because of Aguilera’s powerful, timeless voice, there are high expectations for her to return to the stage in the near future. If—or once—she does go on tour again, fans may be able to see her rock tons of sultry fantastic outfits like the one she donned for her 44th birthday. Fingers crossed!