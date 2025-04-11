Christina Ricci Is Giving Serious Wednesday Addams Vibes in Collared Button-Up for Interview with Jennifer Hudson
Christina Ricci brought back polka dot fashion with her latest look while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week.
Ricci’s ensemble consisted of a coffee-brown, knee-length garment with half sleeves. The piece began at the top with a Peter Pan collar, showcasing a beautiful white doily design. The bodice had white buttons that went down the length of the top before stopping at the waist. From here, it’s a straight skirt stopping just before Ricci’s knees, which were covered by a pair of light pantyhose. Ricci finished off the look off with a pair of white pointed pumps.
Her sleek brunette hair was parted to the side, a nice choice for this sophisticated aesthetic. As for her makeup, it gave a dark neutral vibe with the inclusion of a smoky eye and fluffy eyelashes. Undoubtedly, this glamorous look would be the perfect way to do Wednesday Addams’ makeup if the fictional character Ricci brought to life back in 1991 was blended with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the character today.
After walking through Hudson’s legendary celebrity tunnel, Ricci discussed her recent achievement of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She recalled the “emotional” experience of being honored with such an esteemed accomplishment.
“I was really emotional,” the 45-year-old actress shared. “They put out a list of people who are going to receive the star like a year before and when I found out I actually cried quite a bit. It’s so weird because I don't really get that emotional that much. For some reason, it really means a lot. I think it’s the permanency of it.“
She continued, “And, also, the idea that it’s not like other awards where you’re competing against people. It’s something that’s about you and your body of work.”
Ricci also talked about what fans can expect from the season three finale of the smash-hit survival series Yellowjackets, where she plays the role of Misty Quigley.
“I think it’s great. I think the finale might be the best episode of the whole show,” Ricci expressed. “This season was crazy and so good—maybe the best season of the show. The finale is so good, and it ends on this note where you’re just dying to know what happens next. And, me, I don’t know what happens next, so I’m also dying to know.”
As the world waits to find out the fate of the characters at the end of season three, Ricci is absolutely killing it off-camera. So much so that everyone can’t wait to see what she does next.
The season three finale of Yellowjackets is now available to watch on Paramount+.