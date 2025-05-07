Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs in Ivory Lace Bra Top
Cindy Kimberly continues to serve effortless, elevated glam—and this time, it’s with a flirty, summery twist.
The model posed against a crisp white wall wearing the Louisa Bra Top ($107) from her own brand, LOBA, which she launched in May 2023. The delicate poplin piece features lightly padded underwire cups, adjustable straps and feminine lace trim, blending romantic detailing with modern edge. Kimberly paired the look with low-rise, washed blue trouser jeans, captioning the post in Spanish: “👄 button down jeans @lobawoman.”
She leaned casually against the pristine, neutral backdrop, munching on a block of ice while showing off her flawless skin, slim arms and sculpted abs. Her glam was glowy and bronzed, including a perfect base, chiseled cheekbones, a rosy blush, slim feathered brows and a glossy berry lip. The Lake George actress’s long, dark locks fell straight around her shoulders, while her nails featured a classic French manicure. As always, Kimberly’s signature moody smize and natural flair for fashion were on full display.
The look is just the latest example of why Kimberly has become a standout in both modeling, social media and pop culture. Since launching her clothing line, the Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, has built a brand defined by timeless yet trend-forward pieces. Each new drop strikes the perfect balance between modernity, versatility and her go-to sultry, alluring aesthetic.
She’s also no stranger to breaking barriers beyond fashion. Kimberly made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 with a stunning Y2K-inspired beachside shoot by Ben Watts in Barbados. Most recently, she covered Galore’s 2025 Music Issue, where she opened up about navigating beauty standards and reclaiming her self-expression, all while debuting her first single and music video, “Cherry Red.”
“I definitely fall victim to the beauty standards instilled in us by social media. Both social media and modeling contributed to my struggles with an eating disorder,” Kimberly candidly admitted. “Now, with the real world feeling like a fantasy due to our phones, I try to take a lot of time away from social media. Exploring myself through dance has been a huge way to reconnect with my body and stay active in a manner that feels authentic and not for anyone else.”
She continued, saying, “I think it’s hard to be unique and original in such an interconnected world. I spend a lot of time off my phone and seek out interests that aren’t trendy. I enjoy watching both unpopular and beloved movies, as well as listening to older music. Attending theater shows and dancing encourages self-expression in the real world, allowing me to connect with myself before engaging with others.”