Daisy Edgar-Jones Is All Smiles Under Blue Skies in a Scrunchy Cocoa Two-Piece Swimsuit
Daisy Edgar-Jones is enjoying some much-needed R&R, as she recently soaked up some sun on the Caribbean island of Nevis. The British actress, who starred in July’s action-thriller film Twisters alongside Glen Powell, stunned in her latest Instagram post.
She looked smiley and happy as ever as she posed under clear blue skies in a super cute textured chocolate triangle bikini. The Normal People actress and Where the Crawdads Sing star accessorized with chunky black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a layer of rosy, glowy blush as she tossed up a peace sign and was photographed from a low angle.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Eva Bikini Metallic Chocolate, $245 (hunzag.com)
This scrunchy Hunza G bikini features an adjustable triangle-style top with cute monochrome O-ring details. Both pieces are made from the brand’s signature stretchy crinkle-cut fabric.
“This’ll do. And relax. OOO. I’ve had worse Mondays. Do not disturb. Airplane mode. Tan in progress. Cancelling my return flight. Long time no sea. This and that. Etc etc … 🏝️⛱️☀️,” the 26-year-old captioned the photo dump that she shared with her 2.6 million followers on Sept. 2. Edgar-Jones tagged her location as the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies. She showed off her slim, sculpted figure in the cover snap and love for refreshing beverages and nature in the rest of the pics.
“you deserve !!!!, Amber Asaly said.
“Such beauty!!!!” Sophie Simnett exclaimed.
“prettiest most talented girl,” Sophie Holohan chimed.