Darius Slay’s Wife Jennifer Took Sidelines Fashion to the Next Level With Eagles Sweater, Furry Coat and Earmuffs
When it comes to the wives and girlfriends of some of the best athletes in the game, no one’s latest sidelines look is better than Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s wife Jennifer Slay’s.
Slay recently posted an Instagram flick showing off her outfit, definitely deserving of praise. From the beige ear muffs and matching trench coach with a fluffy high-notched collar that kept her cozy during the winter season to the thick graphic hoodie of her husband and grey denim jeans, there’s not a single thing about this ensemble that isn’t super fly. And to finish it off, she added pine green gloves and a clutch bag.
Undoubtedly, Slay ensured every inch of this ‘fit complemented each other, and now we’re adding her to our list of sidelines fashion inspo. “Next up! #FlyEaglesFly 🫶🏼💚🦅,” she wrote in her caption, referring to the Philadelphia team moving ahead after their victory against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
In addition to the snaps above, Slay also shared a video of her strutting her stuff down the football field, proving that she would make a great runway model. Her husband being at the front and center of her outfit is a warm and moving sentiment, especially during a game where he was temporarily injured.
“You know the vibes! 🫶🏼🦅💚,” she captioned the video below, also shouting out her cameraman, digital creator Var.
For the NFL star, Slay suffered an elbow injury on Jan. 12 during the Eagles’ face-off against the Packers, forcing him to sit out for the second quarter to get checked on by medical. Fortunately, the injury didn’t appear to be too detrimental as he was able to return to the field in the third quarter.
Despite Darius’s injury, the Eagles were able to walk off the field with their head held high following their 22-10 victory. Football victories aren’t the only wins the Slay family has celebrated recently, though.
Darius celebrated his birthday on New Year’s Day, ringing in the new year with his 34th year of life. Jennifer didn’t hesitate to honor her talented husband on Instagram to let the world know that he is still very much the love of her life.
Between the Eagles’ recent wins and celebrating a birthday, the Slay family is on a celebratory streak this month. Hopefully, the next game on Sunday, Jan. 19 against the Los Angeles Rams ends in yet another win for them to add under their belt.