SI Swim Rookie Denise Bidot Was a Ray of Sunshine in Chic Yellow Bikini in Jamaica

The model and content creator posed for photographer Yu Tsai for the 2025 magazine.

Ananya Panchal

Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Denise Bidot’s 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie moment was nothing short of iconic. The Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti model made waves this year in a joyful, sun-soaked spread captured by Yu Tsai on the beaches of Jamaica.

One standout look was a sunshine yellow crochet bikini by eco-conscious Australian brand Cleonie that embodied warmth, empowerment and individuality.

The 39-year-old, who had been manifesting her appearance in the magazine for years, called the shoot “the most amazing day on the planet.” Styled by Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, she wore a variety of silhouettes designed to highlight her natural curves and energy—including this handmade set that instantly turned heads.

The Açaí Crochet Kini ($264) is a two-piece bikini crafted with Cleonie’s signature hand crochet detailing in yellow and white. It features an acetate hoop ring at the front, string-tie straps for adjustability and a bow-tie back. Soft Italian eco-lycra lining keeps the suit comfy and secure for all-day wear.

More than just a statement piece, the design captured the playful spirit and radiant confidence Bidot brought to set.

“Every single swimsuit they made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful,” she recalled during SI Swimsuit’s Social Club in New York this spring. “And I was like, ‘Wait, you see me, you get me.’ Being seen is everything.”

This year marked a long-awaited milestone for Bidot, who is best known for breaking boundaries in the fashion industry and championing representation. She brought that same authenticity to her SI Swimsuit shoot, celebrating both personal growth and collective progress.

Denise Bidot
“Four years into wanting to be in SI [Swimsuit], I made it,” she proudly gushed. “I’ll remember [our shoot in Jamaica] for the rest of my life. They say SI [Swimsuit] family for a reason—it is that. The girls are also supportive. Every shot, you get more and more confident and more and more comfortable. As a rookie, you walk in there and you don’t know what to expect.”

With its handwoven charm and flattering fit, this bikini is perfect for tropical getaways, poolside hangs or simply channeling main character energy on a sunny day. It’s eye-catching, easy to pack and pairs well with gold jewelry, breezy button-downs and woven beach bags.

And if you’re not ready for winter, this is your sign to book that sunny vacation, pack this ultra-cute suit and step into your sunniest self.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

