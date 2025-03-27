Dua Lipa Flaunts Toned Figure in Brightly Patterned String Bikini
Dua Lipa is having a radical spring so far as the Grammy Award-winning musician basks in the sun in a colorful bikini.
Lipa gave her Instagram fans a couple of brand-new flicks to marvel at. Each of the photos includes the superstar wearing a bold and beautiful red-pink and blue bikini. The swimsuit implements a star-shaped pattern on the triangle top but switches it up for the bottoms where stripes can be seen going across the capri blue garment. She pairs the look with a beach towel with the same colors displayed throughout.
No matter the weather, she always scores 10s across the board with her style!
Lipa’s Australia fans have been in for a nice treat as of late as the “New Rules” singer has been given show after show since the second leg of her tour kicked off earlier this month. She had her first five shows in Melbourne and will continue to be in Australia up until Saturday, March 29, with her final show being in Sydney.
This eight-show run in the land down under has been nothing less than a good time for concert-goers as they have not only received spectacular shows to sing and dance to their hearts’ content but also got to see a few other of their favorite musicians alongside Lipa.
For the second to last Melbourne show, she covered songs by Australian artists at her previous shows such as Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Lipa also brought out “One of Your Girls” singer Troye Sivan to join her on stage, giving fans an additional special surprise.
“This next song in the set is different every night. So tonight, I thought it would be a big mistake if I didn’t play one of my favorite, favorite artists ever who’s also a friend of mine,” Billboard reports that Lipa told her Melbourne audience. “This is a song I’ve been listening to for a really long time—I mean, 2023 until now, and forever more I’ll be listening to this song. But this is a Saturday night banger, so I think it’s going to be a fun one.”
She and Sivan proceeded to perform Sivan’s hit song “Rush,” much to the audience’s delight.
For the final Melbourne show, Lipa brought out singer Vance Joy on stage to perform “Riptide,” a song that the audience couldn’t help but cheer for when they heard those first very familiar guitar chords. Joy took to his TikTok to document this amazing moment.
“I had the absolute pleasure to sing with @Dua Lipa at her 5th straight Melbourne show last night,” Joy wrote in his caption. “What a legend. Left us awe struck and feeling the energy she was putting out. Super grateful and high from this one. Thank you Dua.”
From the audience to the special guests of honor, everyone’s having the time of their lives at every single show. Knowing Lipa, she’ll certainly keep up the momentum at her final Sydney shows and the world can’t wait to see what she’ll do.