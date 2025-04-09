Elizabeth Gillies Turns Heads in Stunning, Ab-Flaunting Black Floral Set
Well, Elizabeth Gillies is certainly heating up her followers’ feeds with her latest post!
The former Victorious actress and current off-Broadway star took to Instagram this week, gifting her fans with a photo drop so sultry, it really should’ve come with some sort of warning, as it very well may steam up your screen.
In the stunning snaps, Gillies models a matching set by Sau Lee consisting of a spaghetti-strapped bralette top and fitted pencil-style skirt. The all-black satin fabric is dotted with expertly embroidered florals in shades of gold and silver, adding just a kiss of color to the otherwise dark outfit. In three of the four photos, she pairs the sensual two-piece with a long, shiny black trench coat by Mackage, giving the final outfit a “cool girl” vibe so effortless, even Trinity from The Matrix would be jealous.
As you can imagine, the photos caused quite the stir online, with countless followers—including several of Gillies’s famous friends—quick to comment their approval. Among these were three of her former Victorious costars:
“🔥🤤,” Daniella Monet wrote.
“Ok lizzzzzzz 🔥🔥🔥,” Victoria Justice added.
“Choke me!” Matt Bennett demanded (to which I’d like to say...sir, please, it’s a Wednesday afternoon).
Aside from flaunting her fabulous style on social media, the 31-year-old actress has recently returned to the stage, performing as Audrey off-Broadway at the Westside Theater in Little Shop of Horrors, where she stars opposite Milo Manheim (who Disney fans will recognize from the popular Zombies franchise) as Seymour.
On the return to her theater roots, Gillies told Broadway.com, “It’s been 15 years since I have done theater. It was intimidating but also an immediate yes.”
Upon being asked how she planned to make the iconic role her own, Gillies responded, “I’ve been singing these songs my whole life—either like Ellen [Greene] or even Kerry [Butler], who I saw when I went in 2003. That was the moment that solidified this. You know when you’re a theater kid, and you go see a musical and then it just locks in? Whatever that cast is, whatever that soundtrack is, every breath, every note. Having to wipe all that out and keep some parts that I liked but try to find my own thing has been a challenge. But I tried to not let it paralyze me.”
You can catch Gillies hit all the right notes in Little Shop of Horrors by grabbing your tickets here!