Elle Macpherson Is a Vision in Fitted Red Gown With Sheer Paneling
Elle Macpherson has always been one of our favorite style inspirations. The Australian model has been working in the industry for about 40 years, and has been making statements with her good fashion sense for just as long.
Her style—whether in magazine features, brand campaigns or red carpet appearances—has always been elevated and sophisticated, but it seems that time has made it even more so. Over the past few months, the model has been celebrating her 60th birthday with a series of magazine features, from Harper’s BAZAAR Australia to Elle France and, most recently, Elle Spain.
Each gives a taste of the model’s incredible sophistication, impressive career and good style. So, too, does her latest night out on the red carpet. Macpherson showed up at Raffaello’s Summer Day on June 18 in Berlin, Germany in an outfit fit for a red carpet occasion.
She wore a fitted red gown, which featured a pleated skirt, full sleeves and striped sheer paneling throughout the length of it. She paired the fiery number with a silver metallic handbag, a matching silver collar necklace and bracelet, and a chic pair of black sunglasses.
Needless to say, Macpherson looked like the supermodel that she is as she stepped out in front of the photographers on the carpet, which came as no surprise to us. As we said, the model has a knack for elevated dressing, and her latest moment in red was just one example. We can’t wait to see what she steps out in next.