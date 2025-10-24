Ellie Thumann Embraces Her ‘Happiest Season’ With Atmospheric Fall Photo Drop
Ellie Thumann spoke for fall lovers everywhere when she said autumn was her “happiest season,” and she’s showing fans precisely why she feels that way via some gorgeous photos on her Instagram account.
See Thumann’s Instagram post here.
In the first slide of the model and social media influencer’s most recent post, she embraced the moodier side of the season by going on a walk outside, surrounded by the changing leaves. The trail before her made for a perfect path to walk, talk and take in the sights and sounds of nature.
The same sentiment could also be said for the other fall-themed outdoor activities she participated in, such as visiting a pumpkin patch, navigating a corn maze, visiting a cow farm and apple picking. For the outing, she wore a simple but stylish combo consisting of a classic oversized white tee, black capris and knee-high boots made for stomping around damp leaves.
In the final snap of her post, the three-time SI Swimsuit model shared an image of a snug and restful-looking bedroom in a tent. This takes “glamping” to a whole new level, as it shows that campers don’t always need to rough it out when sleeping in the wilderness.
As seen on her TikTok account in a video detailing her time in this gorgeous tent in Tennessee, Thumann was calm and collected, engaging in activities like sitting on the porch, cooking a delicious breakfast with friends and, of course, enjoying a warm campfire under the night sky. Between the well-fluffed pillows and the picturesque views around the tent, it’s easy to see why Thumann included this in her fall season to-dos.
Alongside outdoor autumn activities, the model also enjoys this season for the Halloween holiday. In one of her newer TikTok videos, she showcased all the different costumes she got to try on for a photo shoot. Some were sailor-themed, each with a vintage touch that really complemented the blonde bombshell. An easy favorite was the white and blue ensemble with classic red polka dots.
“Why am I emo for Halloween to be over?” Thumann wrote in the caption. Undoubtedly, this is a sentiment many fans of the spooky holiday can certainly resonate with, especially with Halloweekend fast approaching.
With the fall season underway, Thumann is in her element, participating in all of the traditional activities she loves in style, and it’s definitely making all of us want to go out and do the same.