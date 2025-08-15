Ellie Thumann’s Latest Beach Looks Prove Patterned Swimwear Is Still Having a Moment
Ellie Thumann appears to be chasing after the sun as of late, going wherever the rays take her so she can enjoy moments of warmth and bliss. Of course, she’s also making sure she looks incredibly stylish while doing so in countless cute bikinis, all while relishing these last few weeks of summer.
The model opened up her recent Instagram post wearing a basic yet flattering two-piece swimsuit in a trendy neutral tone. She paired this look with a khaki hat that provided extra fashion while also keeping her face protected. However, the real show-stealer was her second look in this compilation, consisting of multiple up-to-the-minute designs everyone knows and loves.
Check out Thumann’s Instagram post here.
Polka dots clearly have a hold on the summer of 2025, and the model joined the fray by sporting a bikini that incorporated black and white polka dots in two distinct ways. Some sections of the attire had a white backdrop with black dots, while other sections had the inverse. Both came together to create a unique look that was perfect for the beach. With strings and lettuce trims at the waist and chest as the finishing touches, Thumann’s bikini became an easy favorite.
In addition to the polka dot bikini, she has also worn her fair share of striped bikinis, which goes to show patterned swimsuits are all the rage this year. Also, following that same sentiment are cowgirl hats—but don’t get her wrong, Thumann’s love for Western fashion isn’t just for show, as she was embracing the American frontier aesthetic in more ways than one.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model uses her TikTok account to document her days on the ranch whenever she gets a chance to relax and unwind. From horseback riding to trail rides to embracing the sights and sounds of the farm, the slower pace looks pretty good on Thumann.
Even so, there is one downside to being in the open air all the time—the critters.
“Do you remember about three months ago, I found a spider in one of my pairs of boots that is in my outside closet, and I left it outside because it freaked me out, and I didn’t have anyone to help me deal with it?” She asked as she gave TikTok fans a brief look at her boots. “My issue is that more critters are now living inside of them, so now I really can’t move them."
Continuing on about her dilemma, Thumann added, “The summer bugs—and just the critters that you find in the south—no amount of pest control fixes the issue. They’re everywhere. So my shoes love their new home.”
Fortunately, ranch pests don’t frequent the beach as often, giving Thumann a break from the creepy crawlies—if only her boots could experience the same!