Ellie Thumann’s Bright Triangle Two-Piece Featured This Fitting Western-Themed Print
If you know anything about Ellie Thumann, you likely know the content creator is a cowgirl at heart. A native of Phoenix, the 23-year-old is—of course—a true Westerner through and through. But when we say cowgirl at heart, we’re not talking about her roots. We’re talking about her sense of style.
Now an adult, the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has made her home in Charleston. Though perhaps as far away from the West as you can get, she has brought her penchant for Western-inspired style with her to the East Coast. Of course, we’re talking about her cowboy boots and her denim cut-off shorts. Her tank tops and her wide-brimmed hats. Thumann owns all of the above—and wears it on a regular basis, too.
All of which is to say, when she joined SI Swimsuit for her debut in Puerto Rico, it was only fitting that the photo shoot be Western-themed. The resulting swimwear styles were, perhaps, exactly what you might imagine: all shades of blue, touches of denim (in swimsuits and otherwise) hats—and even chaps. In other words, the styling could not have been better suited to the young model, who incorporates similar elements into her daily fashion choices.
Of the swimwear that she donned on the set of her rookie photo shoot, there are several noteworthy sets. But there is one, in particular, that was so sweet we’re still thinking about it today. In form, it was a simple triangle bikini. It was flattering, of course, but its ability to catch our attention didn’t come in the form of its silhouette. On the contrary, it was its pattern that made it so memorable.
The string two-piece came in the most incredible—and on-theme—cowboy boot print. Largely white, the set was decorated with small blue cowboy boots throughout.
Tamara Bikini Top, $64 and Tamara Bikini Bottom, $64 (baben.us)
As we said, this set comes in a simple triangle silhouette. The fit is flattering, of course. But what we love most about the BĀBEN bikini is its sweet Western-themed print.
This was only one of the many looks that perfectly complemented her aesthetic on the beaches of Puerto Rico. If you, like her, like to incorporate a Western chic flare into your style, then take a look at the other styles she sported on set. They’re all a worthwhile addition to your swimwear rotation.