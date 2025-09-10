Ellie Thumann’s Latest Dress and Boots Combo Channels a Perfect Fall Aesthetic
Ellie Thumann’s latest outfit features the kind of dress fashionistas can’t get out of their minds. Dare we say, it’s one of our favorite city looks from her yet, as it not only features perfect hues that flatter her exceptionally well, but is the perfect style to make for an easy, breezy and beautiful fashion moment.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account this week to give her fans a look at what her life has been like as of late. She opened the photo dump with an aesthetically pleasing snap of herself and her friend under the New York City sky on a rainy night. Thumann is all smiles while holding her umbrella that just so happens to match her gingham beige and caramel brown mini dress. Her white knee-high boots double as protection from the rain and also a stellar accessory to go with her ensemble.
Check out Thumann’s Instagram post here.
The second photo in her recent post offers a clearer look at the outfit, especially when it comes to that trendy white clutch purse she sports as an add-on to an already show-stopping look. A Prada event is a great excuse to wear such an outfit, as it embodies the brand's essence, giving it a high-fashion and luxury feel.
Another outfit worth praising in terms of effortless fall fashion was her brown suede two-piece. The top consists of a fitted blazer jacket that splits at the bottom to make for a cute crop top look, while the bottom consists of shorts in the same pigment. The nude pump heels tie the look together, capturing the aesthetic of this season flawlessly.
A fashion-forward individual in every sense, Thumann adores all things fashion. With New York Fashion Week just around the corner, this is the time when she and other fashion-lovers get to observe all the innovative styles and trends to come. While doing so can be overwhelming, she’s grown accustomed to the hecticness the eventful week brings.
“I think it’s important to take the downtime when you’re not in all the chaos of the glitz and glamour to really sleep well,” Thumann replied when asked by Schön! asked how she keeps her energy up during fashion week. “And of course, the honest answer is a bunch of cappuccinos!”
During the Spring/Summer installment of Fashion Week 2025, Thumann got a chance to wear some amazing garments. Her favorite, however, had her feeling like a princess: “I think my Roberto Cavalli outfit made me feel like a princess—it was definitely my favourite. But I was really lucky to wear so many incredible looks.”
She also opened up about her experience in New York during such a fun time in the world of haute couture. “Michael Kors was my favourite. It’s always been a dream of mine to attend, and this was my second time,” she shared. “The designs were simple yet sophisticated, and I loved the little details, like the double belts. The only challenge? Navigating everything with snow on the ground—heels and ice do not mix!”
It’s New York Fashion Week 2025 eve, which means the fashion girlies are defrosting—but it looks like Thumann has already broken from the ice.