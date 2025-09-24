Ellie Thumann Serves Golden Hour Goddess in Denim on Denim Look
Ellie Thumann is the kind of style star who makes even denim-on-denim look ethereal.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model took to Instagram this week with a series of golden hour snaps that gave all the coastal cool energy we’ve come to expect from the content creator. She posed on a mauve velvet sofa inside an elegant, light-filled dining room, basking in the setting sun with a glass of red wine in hand.
Her effortlessly tousled blonde locks fell to one side, framing her signature smolder and sunlit hazel eyes. With her chiseled collarbones, glowing complexion and statuesque posture on full display, the moment felt intimate, cinematic and undeniably chic.
Shop the look
Thumann’s statement set, from cult-favorite label SAU LEE, featured the Brooklyn Denim Corset Top ($395) and matching Brooklyn Denim Pant ($395). The structured strapless bustier included full boning and intricate pipa knot detailing along the waistline, while the wide-leg jeans echoed the same motif down the front for a contemporary twist on classic tailoring. Together, the dark-wash pairing exuded quiet luxury with a soft edge.
She kept her accessories simple—a pair of small gold hoops, a cuff bracelet and a minimalist gold ring—allowing the rich fabrics and silhouette to shine.
Reactions from fans and friends
“been a happy few weeks,” the 23-year-old captioned the carousel on Sept. 23.
“You are so pretty,” Steph Bohrer commented.
“Love seeing you happy and living your best life Ellie 🤍🤍🤍,” one fan chimed in.
“you're so iconic,” another added.
More photos
In the second slide, Thumann celebrated the engagement of her close friend, fellow influencer Ava Jules, alongside longtime bestie Hannah Meloche. The trio, who originally met through the YouTube creator community, are known for sharing life updates, wellness tips and candid vlogs that resonate with millions of followers.
Though Thumann is frequently on the move for global fashion weeks, modeling gigs and campaign shoots, the Arizona native and South Carolina resident appears to be spending a bit more time at home this season. She included pics from local favorites in Charleston, including Legami and Jeff’s Bagel Run, where she captured moments of relaxation in between her hustle.
In one beachside snap, the Alo ambassador flaunted her sculpted frame in a minimalist plaid navy bikini with gold bead detailing—proof that she hasn’t left her swimsuit roots behind. After all, her latest SI Swimsuit feature, captured by Ben Watts in Bermuda, showcased her affinity for swimwear and editorial styling.
From denim to bikinis, Thumann continues to inspire fans with her ability to blend high fashion with everyday ease.