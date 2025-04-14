Ellie Thumann Heats Up the Desert in Western-Inspired Bikini Look
It's festival time in the Coachella desert and Ellie Thumann showed up in style. The 23-year-old three-time SI Swimsuit model joined REVOLVE to attend the REVOLVE Festival over the weekend and brought some immaculate outfits with her.
“This is officially my fourth year going to REVOLVE Festival and being here with REVOLVE. I am forever grateful for that,” Thumann shared on TikTok. The content creator and mental health advocate attended a gifting event and pool party in addition to a star-studded concert.
While Thumann pulled out a number of dreamy desert looks over the weekend, we can't help be obsess over her pool party ensemble. The model matched a burgundy triangle top with a pair of taupe mini shorts and added some statement accessories to level up the look: a chunky brown belt with gold hardware, a brown banana around her neck and plenty of gold jewelry.
Our favorite part of the look has to be her tall leather boots, and while she “still [hasn’t] learned the power of a comfortable shoe” (according to her Instagram), we think it’s worth it for the purpose of a good ‘fit.
Thumann also got vulnerable with her audience on her anxiety surrounding the festival, as her perspective on the weekend’s events has shifted over the years.
“I’m really proud of myself for being here. I feel like these kind of settings, as I’ve gotten older, definitely make me anxious,” Thumann reflected in a TikTok video before the Day 1 festivities. “It’s just one big — what feels like — high school reunion because I think people forget [that] my days of high school were growing up online.”
To combat the nerves, Thumann emphasized that she was intentional with her time and energy throughout the duration of the festival.
“I’m hoping to bring more peace that chaos this year. I feel like I went a little more lowkey with the outfits, with the vibes … this year we’re not disrupting the peace.” Thumann shared in the same video. “We’re going to have an amazing little weekend here,” she prefaced.
Fellow celebrities at REVOLVE Festival included Cara Delevigne, Julia Fox, Jordan Chiles, Taylor Hill and Teyana Taylor among others. The concert also hosted a stellar lineup of performances, including rap artists Cardi B, Tyga and Lil Wayne.
“Every year, we aim to deliver a lineup featuring the best of the best artists in the game, and this year is no exception,” said Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer of REVOLVE Group Inc., in a release on April 7. “We're excited to bring an incredible mix of performers, making this our best festival yet.”