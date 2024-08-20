Ellie Thumann Makes the Case for Black Floral Swimwear for Late Summer
Labor Day is almost upon us, but we’re still basking in the late summer sun. While the temperatures remain high and the days long, you’ll find us by the beach or the pool, relishing in every last moment of summer weather.
The same can be said of SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann. After an eventful summer of cross-country travel, the content creator is enjoying a little down time—and a late European summer moment. She is currently enjoying a resort stay in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, and giving her following a little taste of paradise, too.
While the backdrops are nothing short of idyllic, we’re far more concerned with her vacation style than her setting. Thumann is proving what we’ve always expected: she knows how to curate a good collection of vacation wear. This time around, Asta Resort has been her ticket to effortlessly styled outfits. Between casual knitwear sets and stunning swimsuits, Thumann has adopted the brand’s aesthetic as her own for her Italian getaway, and we can hardly blame her.
Today, we’re highlighting her vacation swimwear, in particular. With floral detailing and an elegant silhouette, we would be hard-pressed not to fall in love with her Asta Resort pick.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Asta Resort Ava Tri Bikini Top, $110 and Amalie Bikini Bottom, $110 (astaresort.com)
This floral-embellished bikini from Asta Resort features a simple string top with a halter neck and tie back. Pair it with the medium-waisted, moderate coverage Amalie bottoms for a chic matching moment.