Ellie Thumann Radiates Regality in a Sheer Champagne Roberto Cavalli Gown
Ellie Thumann has us completely blown away with all her Milan Fashion Week looks, but one stands out in particular. The YouTuber, who is best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty content and vlogs on the platform, attended the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Roberto Cavalli Runway Show on Feb. 27 in the most breathtaking princess-coded gown.
The sheer champagne number featured a monochrone beige floral detailing, thin halter straps with tiny beaded details and a subtle cowl-neckline, a low back and high single-leg slit. The figure-simming draped silhouette hugged the 23-year-old’s long, lean figure perfectly and she exuded the most ethereal glow through gold accessories, including statement dangly shell earrings, a chunky antique ring, braided strap nude stilettos and the star of the show, a teeny tiny dazzling tiger decal micro purse.
Thumann rocked the most flawless, luminous glam moment including a minimal base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, peachy blush, wispy lashes, a warm wash of shadow and a neutral lip, all courtesy of makeup artist Carissa Ferreri. Hairstylist Andrew Dylan pulled her long blonde locks up into a sleek bun with a single curly face-framing piece left loose and a few wavy ends peeking out of the bottom of the updo.
“pinch meeeee!!! @roberto_cavalli🐆,” the Arizona native, who now lives in Charleston, SC, captioned one post on Instagram, writing “part twooo @roberto_cavalli,” alongside a mesmerizing video that followed of her posing.
The SI Swimsuit star, who posed in Puerto Rico for her 2023 debut, and traveled to Mexico for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue last year, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her glamorous life as a model, while also candidly sharing her struggles with anxiety and being in the spotlight. Her fun aesthetic vlogs and slow, steady “day in my life”s, as well as jet-setting travel content, have made her a comfort creator for lots of fans, and she’s constantly keeping it real with followers while advocating for mental health awareness.
“I think the most important thing for me to accomplish is talking about mental health and being kind of like a role model or an older sister, because I look to my older sister so much for guidance and not everyone has that,” Thumann shared while on set of her rookie feature. “And so being someone that [provides] positivity and [gives] beneficial help and advice for things that everyone deals with is the most important thing to me with my platform.”