Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Serves Up Cowgirl Chic in Crop Top Look From Wyoming

The model brought some seriously stylish vibes to her recent relaxing vacation.

Diana Nosa

Ellie Thumann attends the Max Mara Cruise in Caserta, Italy in June 2025.
Ellie Thumann attends the Max Mara Cruise in Caserta, Italy in June 2025. / Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann is taking a break from the fast-paced life of the city to settle down for a few days in the Cowboy State.

Thumann took to her Instagram this week to rope her fans into a cute cowgirl outfit that she absolutely slayed. She started with a khaki cowgirl hat that kept her looking stylish and gave her some proper shade away from the summer heat. She then paired the hat with some more neutral pieces, including a white bandeau, black denim mini shorts and dark brown cowgirl boots that stop just before the knees. Topping everything off, Thumann wore a fantastic forest green jacket.

Between the majestic white horse in the background and the way the Wyoming sun hit her skin just right, this snapshot of Thumann was certainly front-page worthy.

Check out Thumann’s Instagram post here.

Ellie Thumann poses in a blue bikini and multi-colored chaps in Puerto Rico.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELSE Lingerie. Chaps by Denimcratic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The model—who made her debut with the brand in Puerto Rico in 2023—also took to her TikTok account to fill her fans in on her west coast journey and the highs and lows that came with it. In addition to the high of having a gorgeous outfit, Thumann also got the chance to see the heavenly Wyoming sunrise with her friends.

She woke up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for this moment, crawling out of bed pretty tired and desperately in need of some coffee. Nevertheless, she mustered up the strength to hop in the car to feast her eyes on an unforgettable moment.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELSE Lingerie. Chaps by Denimcratic.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELSE Lingerie. Chaps by Denimcratic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“It’s 5 a.m. and they’re going to watch the sunrise in the Teton [Range],” the 23-year-old said in her TikTok video. “I wasn’t going to go because I’m so tired, but I think they convinced me, and I think it’s going to be worth it.”

From the way the mountain peaks sat in front of a blue-orange sky to the way the wildlife awakened to feel the warmth of the sun rays, it’s safe to say this early morning adventure was, indeed, worth it.

As for the not-so-fun part of her Wyoming trip, Thumann confessed that she unfortunately got some slight food poisoning as a result of eating so much meat during her stay. Still, the unlucky moment was just one of many other memories she and her friends can look back on when remembering their trip together.

After all, one can never go wrong with a vacation away from skyrise buildings and loud traffic, making this the perfect vacation for the booked and busy model!

Next. Kim Kardashian SKIMS Campaign. Kim Kardashian Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Campaign for New SKIMS Collab. dark

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/Fashion