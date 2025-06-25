Ellie Thumann Serves Up Cowgirl Chic in Crop Top Look From Wyoming
Ellie Thumann is taking a break from the fast-paced life of the city to settle down for a few days in the Cowboy State.
Thumann took to her Instagram this week to rope her fans into a cute cowgirl outfit that she absolutely slayed. She started with a khaki cowgirl hat that kept her looking stylish and gave her some proper shade away from the summer heat. She then paired the hat with some more neutral pieces, including a white bandeau, black denim mini shorts and dark brown cowgirl boots that stop just before the knees. Topping everything off, Thumann wore a fantastic forest green jacket.
Between the majestic white horse in the background and the way the Wyoming sun hit her skin just right, this snapshot of Thumann was certainly front-page worthy.
Check out Thumann’s Instagram post here.
The model—who made her debut with the brand in Puerto Rico in 2023—also took to her TikTok account to fill her fans in on her west coast journey and the highs and lows that came with it. In addition to the high of having a gorgeous outfit, Thumann also got the chance to see the heavenly Wyoming sunrise with her friends.
She woke up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for this moment, crawling out of bed pretty tired and desperately in need of some coffee. Nevertheless, she mustered up the strength to hop in the car to feast her eyes on an unforgettable moment.
“It’s 5 a.m. and they’re going to watch the sunrise in the Teton [Range],” the 23-year-old said in her TikTok video. “I wasn’t going to go because I’m so tired, but I think they convinced me, and I think it’s going to be worth it.”
From the way the mountain peaks sat in front of a blue-orange sky to the way the wildlife awakened to feel the warmth of the sun rays, it’s safe to say this early morning adventure was, indeed, worth it.
As for the not-so-fun part of her Wyoming trip, Thumann confessed that she unfortunately got some slight food poisoning as a result of eating so much meat during her stay. Still, the unlucky moment was just one of many other memories she and her friends can look back on when remembering their trip together.
After all, one can never go wrong with a vacation away from skyrise buildings and loud traffic, making this the perfect vacation for the booked and busy model!