Ellie Thumann Is Sporty and Sleek in White Mini Dress
With spring weather comes the uptick in outdoor activities that we’ve all been waiting for. Between outdoor walks and racket sports, acquiring the right attire for the season of activities to come is paramount.
Ellie Thumann knows that. That’s why the model, who is a brand ambassador for Alo Yoga, recently donned some of the company’s best athleisure and activewear of the season. While out west, the popular YouTuber took the chance to pose in one of the brand’s dresses—and we have to say, it couldn’t be a better garment for the season ahead.
The 22-year-old posed in long-sleeved white mini dress with netted detailing across the shoulders and hem. While she paired the number with sunglasses and oversized gold hoops for a casual look, it could likewise be styled with a pair of sneakers for an afternoon of outdoor activities. “🎾🏓(I am bad at both sports),” she joked in an Instagram post that featured all angles of the white mini.
The brand’s latest seasonal drops certainly seem to revolve around the popular racket sports that Thumann made mention of in her caption. Pickleball, in particular, has swept the masses in recent years, becoming one of the most popular recreational activities. So, when you’re gearing up to take the court this season (pickleball, tennis or otherwise), be sure to check out Thumann’s picks from Alo—or the other racquet sport-inspired outfits on offer.