Emily Ratajkowski Takes Our Breath Away in Red Hot Plunging Gown
Emily Ratajkowksi is gearing up for the season of love in a series of red hot looks. The supermodel, who posed for the SI Swimsuit magazine for back-to-back features in 2014 and 2015, is living her best life on vacation in Mexico with bff and comedian Ziwe. The 33-year-old turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post, ahead of Valentine’s Day. She donned a gorgeous plunging red hot midi dress from Mirror Palais in the cover snap, accessorizing with a matching ruby hue bucket bag, unique beige pointed-toe kitten heels and a statement gold collar necklace.
The figure-hugging gown perfectly hugged the NYC resident‘s curves and accentuated her tiny waist. It features a low, deep V back and a feminine slight mermaid silhouette on the hem.
Naomi Supermodel Dress Scarlet, $595 (mirrorpalais.com)
In later snaps she displayed her red painted toenails and a bold red lip, aptly captioning her photo dump: lotsa red this weekend. In the final pic, a breathtaking up-close-and-personal selfie she showed off her flawless face card and minimal vacation glam including wispy lashes, rosy cheeks, fluffy feathered brows, faux freckles and a clear glossy lip.
“Yesssss🔥🔥🔥🔥,” fellow SI Swim star Irina Shayk commented.
“Best color,” Andrew Whitfield added.
“yes girl,” Mimi Cuttrell wrote.
In the second pic, the My Body author and HighLow with Em Rata podcast host donned an itty-bitty red string bikini as she laid out on a poolside chair with a white towel draped over it. She flaunted her slim, sculpted body and sun-kissed glow in the mesmerizing 0.5x selfie. The mom of one also shared a TikTok in the two-piece as she danced to Bad Bunny’s “EoO.”
“escaped to Mexico just for TikTok,” she wrote as the on-screen text, referencing the short-lived TikTok ban while the caption read: “guess we live here now @ziwef.”
Ratajkowski has revealed how much she loves the social media platform and noted that she has picked up several beauty tricks from it, as well.
“I feel like the algorithm serves me whatever I want or need. I think it’s so meditative to watch people do their makeup. It’s really feels good for me. I love just sitting and zoning out and blending out the eye. I just enjoy watching other people’s techniques,” she said. “[My FYP is] a wild place. A friend who doesn’t have TikTok asked to see what was on my For You Page, and it was like, crazy war stuff and then a makeup video, and then the Roman Empire, or whatever. My friend thought it was insane. That’s just who I am, sorry.”