Emma Chamberlain Tanning in a Black String Bikini at Coachella Is a Whole Mood
Emma Chamberlain is soaking up the desert sun in between her many stylish appearances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The content creator—best known for her candid vlogs, quick wit and eclectic fashion sense—has long since graduated from internet star to bona fide it-girl. But in the off moments, all she wanted to do was kick back in a little black bikini and catch a tan.
The 23-year-old shared a silly, personality-packed Instagram carousel, including a cheeky cover snap flipping off the camera. It’s exactly this blend of irreverence and honesty that her 14.8 million followers have grown to love her for.
Chamberlain lounged on a gray poolside chair with a white towel beneath her, surrounded by lush green grass and warm desert sun. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a classic black triangle bikini top and low-rise hipster bottoms. Her glam was minimal, allowing her freckles and natural glow to shine.
Layered silver hoop earrings and chunky black designer sunglasses added a chic touch. The coffee entrepreneur held a wide-brim, Coachella-branded straw hat in one hand, while a stack of festival wristbands adorned the other. Her nails featured a playful red-and-pink polka dot pattern and several dainty arm tattoos were on full display.
The Northern California native left the post captionless, letting the images speak for themselves—something she’s known for across social media.
The vibe is very much “off duty,” which fits Chamberlain’s ongoing push against unrealistic beauty standards and public expectations. As she recently told Byrdie, “People will call me an it girl or this hot girl... then if I wear an outfit that’s very much me in the sense that it’s comfortable and maybe a bit less sexy, then it’s like, ‘Emma turned ugly. She’s no longer an it girl.’ But you made me that way! You told me that’s who I was. You’re disappointed because you put me in this box,” she added. “It’s definitely a compliment—so I’ll take it if you guys want to put me in the box—but don’t get mad when I wear a little cashmere bonnet on my head and go out for the day.”