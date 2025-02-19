Emma Pritchard Stuns in Vintage-Inspired Vibrant Orange Striped Bikini in Turks and Caicos
Emma Pritchard is bringing groovy, vintage-inspired swimwear to Turks and Caicos. The content creator, best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty vlog-style YouTube channel, is thriving on her latest tropical getaway. The 23-year-old and her husband, Boston Celtics point guard and 2024 Champion Payton Pritchard, are soaking up some sun with close friends on the beautiful island.
The couple, who got married in Cape Cod last August and had been dating since early 2023, were also joined by Emma’s sister and podcast cohost Maggie MacDonald as well as fellow content creators Graydon Cutler and Samantha Riehl.
The social media star‘s Instagram has certainly been reaping the benefits of the stunning location, and her vacation wardrobe is totally Pinterest mood board-worthy. Over, here at SI Swimsuit, however, we are most focused and enamored by her latest swimwear choice. Pritchard flexed her long, lean legs, tiny waist and toned arms in a beautiful vibrant orange striped set from Frankies Bikinis.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankie Bikinis Harvest Moon Maison Skimpy Bralette Bikini Top, $95 and Harvest Moon Caster Booty Shorts, $100 (frankiesbikinis.com)
This bralette style bikini top features minimal coverage and adjustable straps and a tie-front for the most flattering bust boost. The cheeky booty short bottoms give us major ‘70s surf culture vibes and offer the most comfortable fit for lounging by the pool or fun, adventurous water sports. Shop more at frankiesbikinis.com.
“😌,” Pritchard kept her caption simple, reflecting her mood after some R&R, good food, great company and lots of time under the UV rays. She posed on a white cushion stool with miles of blue skies and crystal clear waters in the background, as well as a strong ocean breeze causing green trees behind her to sway. Her slicked-back bun, crafted to perfection and tied with an oversized white scrunchy, however, didn’t budge. She opted for a glowy, simple glam look including terracotta blush, feathered brows a neutral glossy lip.
Pritchard showed off a soft smolder to the camera in the cover snap and adjusted her bikini bottoms in the next snap for a cute candid shot. She accessorized with a chunky gold bangle and her massive diamond engagement ring.
“So gorg,” Sydney Marshall commented.
“gorgie gal,” Danielle Guizio added.
“beauty 🤍,” Calista West wrote.
“SO TAN,” Robyn DelMonte chimed.
“Every pic is eating i have to comment,” one fan gushed.