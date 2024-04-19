Emma Roberts Paired This Unexpected Footwear With Her Blue Cut-Out One-Piece
Ananya Panchal
Emma Roberts’s fun personal style knows no bounds, and that’s the way it should be. The American Horror Story actress is bringing her cowboy boots into spring. The 33-year-old paired the brown Jeffrey Campbell heeled, knee-length shoes with a super cute, ’90s-inspired teal one-piece swimsuit featuring a racy keyhole cut-out detail and halter straps. The New York native added more flair to the eclectic look with purple Ray-Ban sunglasses and a small sky blue purse as she posed by a small hot tub with a colorful tiled border.
The mom of one, who shares her son Rhodes with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, captioned the pic posted for her 20.7 million Instagram followers with a few quirky emojis. She ran her fingers through her long platinum blonde locks and smiled bright for the camera.
“I love u hot mama,” Delilah Belle commented.
“My CUTIE 🔥🔥,” Tinx added.
“The hottest ever,” Elisha Herbert wrote.
“cutest !!!” Vanessa Powell exclaimed.
“Gorgeous queen, your smile lights up a room 😍✨❤️,” one fan chimed.
Roberts’s Los Angeles mansion, which she likes to call a “grown-up dollhouse,” was featured in Architectural Digest ‘s May issue.
“The home is like a womb. I think I lived in 10 houses by the time I was 15—so for me now, having a son, I wanted a place that felt really ours. I have a picture of the day we moved in,” the Scream Queens alumna recalled. “I’m holding [Rhodes, 3] and it was the most sunny California day, and we were in front of the blue door of our new house. I just remember feeling like we are exactly where we need to be.”