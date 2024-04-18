Fans Are Saying They’re ‘Never Getting Over’ Charli D’Amelio’s Coachella ’Fit
Ananya Panchal
Charli D’Amelio is pulling inspo from early 2000s style and adding her a personal Gen Z twist to her looks. The TikTok sensation attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., last weekend and fans can’t stop talking about one specific outfit from the occasion.
The 19-year-old rocked an ultra-cropped, bra-style version of the Y2K double tank trend and paired it with matching strappy black-and-white bikini bottoms. She matched the signature bohemian, desert vibes of the festival with a sheer black crochet cover-up skirt hung super low on her waist, putting her super sculpted midriff on full display. D’Amelio accessorized with a monochrome bandana on her head, a silver charm belly chain, a sleek black purse and platform combat boots.
The Connecticut native, who now lives in Los Angeles, was styled by Carlee Barrow, and D’Amelio and she worked with makeup artist Olivia Madorma to create the most fresh and glowy sun-kissed glam moment that allowed her natural freckles shine through. Hair guru John Lunsford added long extensions to the content creator’s dark locks and curled them into tousled beach waves.
“half way there,” the Dancing With the Stars alumna, who won Season 31 alongside partner Mark Ballas, captioned a photo dump that she shared with her 44.5 million Instagram followers. She also posed for a photo with influencer GiaNina Paolantonio and choreographer Kelly Sweeney.
“Cuteeee!!” Emma Slater commented.
“Never getting over this ’fit,” D’Amelio Footwear chimed.
“You ate the whole plate I fear ✨,” Derek Fry gushed.
“icon,” big sis Dixie D’Amelio wrote.
“The fit is everything,” one fan stated.
“this fit will never be forgotten,” another declared.