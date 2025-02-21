Florence Pugh Mesmerizes in Black Sheer Sculptural Dress to Open London Fashion Week Show
Florence Pugh opened Harris Reed’s 2025 London Fashion Week show on Thursday in a gown so intricately designed that it had everyone doing a double-take as she flaunted the piece down the runway. It’s not surprising to see the Oscar-nominated actress absolutely crushed the opportunity, especially with her jaw-dropping face card and undeniable edge.
The striking black gown includes black sheer fabric starting from Pugh’s shoulders all the way down to her lower half just before the solid black skirt. But the fabric simply serves as the opening act, preparing eyes for the main event.
The masterpiece of this dress is the large horn-shaped bodysuit that adorns the front. Its avant-garde nature makes the top look like a bull or an abstract triangle with extremely sharp vertices. No matter what it reminds you of, however, there’s no denying that it’s the most eye-catching element of Pugh’s look. The dress also features a hood in the same black sheer fabric that sits on her head and drapes down her clavicle—reminiscent of her Dune: Part Two era.
Last but not least: the accessories. Pugh paired this look with small geometric-shaped hoop earrings as well as with a gold chain necklace with a small gold sphere at the center. But these accessories paled in comparison to the statement, spider-like eyelashes she wore.
Along with walking down the runway in this jaw-dropping look from the mind of Reed, Pugh was also tasked with reading a propelling opening monologue. Cosmopolitan UK reports that the speech motivated audiences to “be fearless” and “always be yourself.”
With this being the second time Pugh and Reed collaborated to push the envelope of the fashion industry, fans can’t wait to see what else they may have in store in the future. For now, though, everyone is left transfixed by just how stunning the actress looked in Reed’s piece, including the designer himself.
“My deepest heartfelt gratitude to @florencepugh who truly embodied to me last night what London is all about,” Reed wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post, celebrating how his vision, donned “GILDED,” came to life. “Creativity, performance, and dreams realised.”