Formula 1 Fans, We’ve Got Your U.S. Grand Prix Style Guide Here
Motorsports fans are gearing up for the U.S. Grand Prix this weekend, as Formula 1 is heading to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. While the main race isn’t until Sunday, Oct. 19, there is plenty of activity to be had ahead of time, including qualifying matches, more than 20 musical acts, driver Q&As, autograph sessions, culinary experiences and more, starting on Friday, Oct. 17.
Whether you’re heading to Texas to take in the race from the stands or are hosting a watch party in your living room with friends, looking the part is one of the most exciting aspects of the U.S. Grand Prix weekend. Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet has put together three different sporty and chic options for all of your styling needs.
Option 1: A pop of color
The Scoop Tank, $56 (coucouintimates.com)
“Cou Cou Intimates makes the perfect elevated basics that are both sweet and sexy at the same time,” Zamet says. “This cherry red pointelle scoop neck tank is perfect to cheer Ferrari on!”
AGOLDE Baggy V-Waist Denim Shorts, $188 (net-a-porter.com)
“AGOLDE denim is always a go-to,” she adds. “The V-waist baggy longline shorts are perfect to add a masculine flare to any feminine look!”
St. Agni Soft Bon Bon Bag, $279 (revolve.com)
“The St. Agni Soft Bon Bon Bag features a Rosso leather, suede lining and zip closure,” Zamet shares. “Perfect to carry as a clutch under the arm or as a shoulder bag.”
Quest Black Venice Boot, $350 (tonybianco.com)
“These black leather pointed toe Tony Bianco boots have the perfect mid heel to elevate while also prioritizing comfort,” Zamet notes.
Men's Puma Charles Leclerc White Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Replica Driver Adjustable Hat, $51.99 (usf1store.formula1.com)
“You cant go to F1 without repping Ferrari!” Zamet states. “This white Ferrari hat with red accents is perfect for a sunny day in Austin.”
Baby Black Sunglasses, $198 (bonnieclyde.la)
A pair of slim, oval-shaped sunglasses are the perfect accessory to tuck into the St. Agni Soft Bon Bon Bag.
Option 2: Monochromatic
Studio Tank, $75 (tankair.com)
“Everybody wants to get their hands on the Tank Air tanks. They are that good. Try layering two tanks of your favorite colors to add dimension and give a sporty feel,” Zamet suggests.
Puma T7 Side-Stripe Balloon Mini Skirt, $50 (urbanoutfitters.com)
“The Puma Bubble Hem Skirt has a playful silhouette along with the signature side stripes,” Zamet noets. “A perfect lightweight nylon for a day at the Grand Prix.”
adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes, $96 (adidas.com)
“Classic adidas Gazelles with a ruffled signature three stripes. A perfect cute and comfortable shoe option!” she says of this option.
St. Agni East West Baguette Shoulder Bag, $328 (fwrd.com)
“Another St. Agni bag, but this time the East West Baguette Shoulder Bag. For day and night this is a closet staple everyone needs,” Zamet shares.
Tom Ford Everett 59MM Rectangular Sunglasses, $560 (saksfifthavenue.com)
“You cant go wrong with Tom Ford mirrored lens sunnies!” she aays. “We love the 1990s-inspired shape for a cool girl look.”
Option 3: Sporty it girl
Rhude Roadway Racing T-Shirt, $240 (saksfifthavenue.com)
“What could be a better tee for F1 than the Rhude Roadway Racing T-Shirt?” Zamet questions. “This tee has a perfect oversized boyfriend fit to pair with a tiny short.”
Loen High-Rise Leather Micro Shorts, $425 (mytheresa.com)
“The Frankie Shop lamb leather micro shorts have a bold and sleek silhouette,” Zamet observes. “Finished with pockets and belt loops, perfect to pair with your favorite belt!”
Kate Harness Boots, $368 (thefryecompany.com)
“The Kate Harness Frye boots are a timeless, yet edgy boot,” Zamet says of this shoe. “With a rounded to and two-inch block heel, they are made to be walkable, yet still fashionable.”
Margesherwood Hobo Shoulder Bag, $298 (revolve.com)
“We love a color pop bag! This Hobo Shoulder Bag from MARGESHERWOOD has a great textured finish to elevate everyday looks,” Zamet says.
Elisa Johnson Kendall Sunglasses, $130 (revolve.com)
“The Kendall Sunglasses by Elisa Johnson are the perfect balance of edge and sophistication,” Zamet remarks. “A black frame is always a good call.”