Fun and Festive Holiday Accessories: Get Into the Seasonal Spirit With Lele Sadoughi
SI Swimsuit’s “Beauty Boost” series offers expert advice on makeup, hairstyling, fashion and all things beauty from leading professionals in the industry. We recently sat down with Lisa Sadoughi, founder and chief creative officer of Lele Sadoughi, to talk all things seasonal accessories.
The holiday season is officially here, and that means your social calendar is likely filling up with festive events from now until the beginning of January. From your office holiday gathering and family parties to brunch with your girlfriends and more, there’s no better time than the holidays to really spice up your wardrobe. And one of the best ways to do so? Boldly accessorize.
Lisa Sadoughi is certainly an expert where jewelry, headbands and eye-catching accents are concerned. The entrepreneur is the founder and chief creative officer of Lele Sadoughi, a brand recognized for its colorful, chic accessories as much as its celebrity clientele—everyone from Drew Barrymore to Naomi Campbell has been spotted in Lele Sadoughi.
“Bows are the perfect stocking stuffer right now,” Sadoughi tells SI Swimsuit of the season’s trending accessory. “We’re going through this whole moment [with] ... bows and clips and jeweled things. I want people to move away from just the plain elastic and really just accent yourself.”
Where color is concerned, Sadoughi says rich red Bordeaux, merlot and deep burgundy are trendy, yet elegant, hues for the holidays. Plus, she notes that investing in the perfect accessory allows you to reach into your existing wardrobe where your outfit is concerned.
“I think it’s not necessarily [about] focusing on your dress,” she adds. “Wear your same beautiful red dress that you had last year for Christmas, but just do different accessories, and holiday is the time where it’s just more is more.”
While many of us choose to add bold colors and sparkle to our wardrobe during the holiday season, Sadoughi never shies away from wearing crystals in the daytime. Thus, her advice for embracing a more daring aesthetic during the holiday season is to simply go for it.
“This is where you can experiment,” she urges. “This is where you can test it out, have fun, go overboard. Just be over the top. This is all about parties and conversation starters—and what better way than wearing like a big matching crystal piece in your hair? I really believe that when you look good, you feel good. We all want to feel good during the holidays.”
Lipstick Red Antoinette Pinstripe Bow, $95 (lelesadoughi.com)
This classic (and classy) bow barrette is the perfect way to compliment your half-up, half-down hairstyle this holiday season.
Lipstick Red Bardot Faux Leather Headband, $60 (lelesadoughi.com)
Keep your hair out of your face and let your holiday glam shine with this faux leather headband in the ultra-trendy crimson hue.
Red Kate Crystal Bow Barrette, $95 (lelesadoughi.com)
This rhinestone-adorned bow is sure to turn heads, no matter where you’re celebrating the season.
Lipstick Red Bardot Faux Leather Bow Barrette, $49 (lelesadoughi.com)
If the faux leather look is your jam, consider this sweet bow barrette to pin in your pony.