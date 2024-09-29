Gabrielle Union Is A Mermaidcore Dream in Sea Green Cut-Out Gown
Gabrielle Union brought ethereal mermaid vibes to the white carpet as she attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s The Albies on Thursday, Sept. 26. The actress and activist looked absolutely breathtaking in a sea green shimmering one-shoulder Versace gown.
She was also totally dripped out in diamonds from Tiffany & Co., including a diamond choker necklace, tennis bracelet and statement pointer finger ring, and completed the glamorous ensemble with silver platform heels. The 51-year-old, who is best known for her role in Bring It On, dazzled in the designer figure-hugging dress, which featured intricate, strategic cut-outs along the bodice, as well as a thigh-high slit, adding some boldness to the otherwise super elegant look. Union showed off her flawless face card and super sculpted arms as the the beautiful gown gave off an almost iridescent shine from underneath the fluorescent lights.
The Think Like a Man star opted for a super bronzed full-glam look, and accenturated her sharp features with dark, dramatic lashes, rosy blush, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, a super glowy base and glossy nude-brown lips. Her dark locks were styled with loose, soft Hollywood-inspired waves and delicately parted to one side.
Union attended the event, held at the New York Public Library, with husband and retired NBA player Dwyane Wade.
The Albies area meant to honor changemakers dedicated to defending justice. This was the Nebraska native and former Miami Heat guard‘s first time attending the ceremony. Wade, 42, donned a crisp dark blue blazer and black trousers. The couple, who got married in 2014, have one daughter, Kaavia, and Union is also a stepmother to Wade’s children from previous relationships.
Union is accustomed to turning heads with her red carpet looks and making headlines with her bold Instagram content. Her secret to feeling good and looking good is simple: “I’m me 100% of the time.”
The movie star is certainly no stranger to online criticism or rude social media users who tell her she should or shouldn’t dress a certain way because of her age. It doesn’t ever both Union, though.
“I follow where my passion is. My style evolves daily and I dress how I feel and sometimes I feel powerful in a suit and sometimes I feel most powerful naked. I indulge whatever it is that I’m feeling because the expression through clothes is going to be much more authentic if I dress the way I feel and not to be a hanger for someone else. That’s worked for me,” she shared. “I stopped caring about what other people thought. They’re not with me in the trenches, so why am I giving them control of how I look or what I put on my body or who I’m friends with or opportunities that I seek out?”