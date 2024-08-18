Swimsuit

Gabrielle Union’s Orange Bandeau Swimsuit Is Perfect for Vacation in France

The actress and her family took to the water for a fun-filled day, and you can shop her look here.

Cara O’Bleness

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union / River Callaway/Getty Images

Actress Gabrielle Union and her family recently spent some time vacationing in France, and their boat day adventures have us wishing for a trip abroad.

After her husband, retired basketball player Dwyane Wade, fulfilled his broadcasting duties during the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympic games, the family kicked back and enjoyed a day out on the water with friends. Union shared an Instagram carousel of their activities on Thursday, Aug. 15, starting with a gorgeous snapshot of the Bring It On star in an orange bandeau bikini. Union was photographed posing at the side of the boat with a straw cowboy hat atop her head and nothing but blue sky behind her.

She and Wade snuggled up in a few other slides, while the carousel also featured their daughter, Kaavia, and several pals.

“demure or nah? 😏,” Union, 51, inquired in her caption, playing on the current TikTok trend.

Ava Bandeau, $90 and Vera Bottom, $90 in “Melon Matte” (jadeswim.com)

“Well helllloooo beautiful people!” one of the We’re Going to Need More Wine author’s 21.5 million followers commented.

“Kaavia is a whole mood 😂❤️,” someone else noted of Union’s daughter.

“Damn let me go to the gym😩,” another user quipped.

“The joy of summering while being youthful & childlike in your adult grown up life! Love it 🙌🏾,” an additional fan observed.

Wade, 42, and Union got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot the following summer. While he has four other children, the two-time Olympian and Union welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018.

