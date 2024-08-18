Gabrielle Union’s Orange Bandeau Swimsuit Is Perfect for Vacation in France
Actress Gabrielle Union and her family recently spent some time vacationing in France, and their boat day adventures have us wishing for a trip abroad.
After her husband, retired basketball player Dwyane Wade, fulfilled his broadcasting duties during the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympic games, the family kicked back and enjoyed a day out on the water with friends. Union shared an Instagram carousel of their activities on Thursday, Aug. 15, starting with a gorgeous snapshot of the Bring It On star in an orange bandeau bikini. Union was photographed posing at the side of the boat with a straw cowboy hat atop her head and nothing but blue sky behind her.
She and Wade snuggled up in a few other slides, while the carousel also featured their daughter, Kaavia, and several pals.
“demure or nah? 😏,” Union, 51, inquired in her caption, playing on the current TikTok trend.
Ava Bandeau, $90 and Vera Bottom, $90 in “Melon Matte” (jadeswim.com)
“Well helllloooo beautiful people!” one of the We’re Going to Need More Wine author’s 21.5 million followers commented.
“Kaavia is a whole mood 😂❤️,” someone else noted of Union’s daughter.
“Damn let me go to the gym😩,” another user quipped.
“The joy of summering while being youthful & childlike in your adult grown up life! Love it 🙌🏾,” an additional fan observed.
Wade, 42, and Union got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot the following summer. While he has four other children, the two-time Olympian and Union welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018.