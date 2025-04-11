Gemma Chan Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Gorgeous Mint Gown for Cartier Dinner
Old Hollywood glamour is making a comeback, further made clear by the elegant gown Gemma Chan wore for the ’CARTIER’ exhibition VIP dinner in London, England, this week.
Chan donned a classy strapless gown in a beautiful shade of mint green. The ensemble extended down the length of her body, finishing with an utterly gorgeous form-fitting straight skirt. Upon closer inspection, one could admire the unique fabric of the dress, which consisted of large sequins all over the garment, including the hem, ending with sequins dangling gently over the floor.
As if this look wasn’t already stunning enough, Chan paired the gown with transparent gloves also in mint green. She wore a large silver bracelet on one side and a ring on the other. Following the mint green trend, she included a scarf that extended all the way to the floor to finish with a show-stopping lace train. All of the accessories were absolutely to die for and essential for finishing this Old Hollywood glamour look.
A neat low bun with a sleek strand left out on the side was the hairstyle of choice for this ensemble, allowing the world to see Chan’s beauty with little to no obstacles in the way. Her hair pulled back like this also gives way to her fabulous silver dangle earrings.
When Chan is not out about making heads turn with her impeccable sense of style, she’s dazzling on the big screens in riveting films.
Her latest project, The Actor, tells the story of a man named Paul (played by André Holland) who is suffering from memory loss. Chan’s character, Edna, is Paul’s romantic interest who serves as a beacon of light in Paul’s endless dark tunnel. But the moments of bliss don’t last forever as Paul’s shaky past begins to haunt him, putting his relationship with Edna at risk.
With Moviefone, Chan sat down to let the world know a little bit more about who Edna is and her experience bringing this character to life.
“So, Edna is from a small town in Ohio. She is at a point in her life where she didn't think that she would ever fall in love again or meet someone who could make her feel all these emotions, vulnerability being one of them,” Chan told the media outlet. “I feel that when she meets Paul, they feel something, and they see something and connect with each other instantly. I know that Duke, the director, very much wanted us to bring ourselves to these characters.”
She added, “I love Edna. There’s a sweetness to her, but also a strength inside her as well and a real vulnerability too.”
The Crazy Rich Asians actress also talked about her appreciation for Duke Johnson, the director of the 2025 film, and how she has always been drawn to his work.
“I had seen Duke’s film, Anomalisa, and I loved it. Then I read this script and spoke to him about his vision for what he wanted to make. It just felt like such an opportunity to do something different. It doesn’t come along very often,“ Chan expressed. “Duke had such a clear vision of what he wanted to do, but also really trusted us to bring the emotion to our characters. So, it felt like a collaborative process.“
The Actor starring Chan is now playing in select movie theaters across the nation.