Genie Bouchard Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Sparkly Black Gown at ‘Challengers’ Premiere
Ananya Panchal
Genie Bouchard is just one of the many tennis world stars who attended the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles’s Westwood Village Theater on April 16 (the legendary Venus Williams also made an appearance). The Canadian athlete certainly dressed like a special guest … she knew all eyes would be on her and did not fail to turn heads in her stunning SIMKHAI gown.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely gorgeous in the sequined black V-neck number, featuring a slim silhouette and cute back cut-out. She paired the floor-length designer number with beautiful diamond bracelets and bangles from Monisha Melwani Jewelry, and chunky silver metallic hoop earrings. Her long acrylic nails were painted a shimmery gray shade, and she held a super sparkly silver purse.
Makeup artist Veronica Sinclair opted for full-glam to match the drama of the dress, without drowning it out. She added a fierce winged eyeliner moment; a glowy, glass-skin base; rosy cheeks; feathered brows and a sweet glossy natural lip. The 30-year-old’s medium-length blonde locks were straight and tucked behind her ears for a clean, sophisticated look.
“Tennis on the big screen! Always so proud when that happens 🎾🖤,” the former world No. 5-ranked player captioned the carousel shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. Bouchard, who is a New Balance brand ambassador, showed off her toned arms and tiny waist as she posed on the carpet ahead of watching the sports-romance film starring Zendaya.
“Your smile 😍,” Celeste Bouchard commented.
“Slay,” Ayan Broomfield added.
“So elegant and stunningly beautiful,” one fan chimed.