Genie Bouchard Dazzles in Vibrant Satin Red Mini Skirt Set in Holiday Casino Snaps
Genie Bouchard rang in the holiday season in style, dazzling fans with a stunning, vibrant red-hot ensemble in a glamorous series of photos taken at a casino in the Bahamas. The 30-year-old tennis star turned pickleball pro effortlessly balanced sophistication and festive cheer in a long-sleeve top and mini skirt set by designer Sid Neigum. The structured yet playful outfit, crafted from bamboo-blend jersey fabric, featured a three-dimensional swirl design and an elegant, slim-fitting silhouette.
The Canadian superstar, who now splits her time between New York City and Miami, elevated her look with strappy gold stilettos and a caramel brown leather Hermes Kelly handbag, perfectly complementing the bold red hues of her stylish ensemble. She further accessorized with chunky gold teardrop earrings, several bangles and a luxurious wristwatch. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Aruba and Turks and Caicos for her features with the franchise, added a touch of elegance with soft waves in her blonde hair and a matching fitting cherry red manicure. For makeup, she opted for a minimal yet glowy base, rosy blush, feathered brows wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip.
Sid Neigum Wave Sleeve Top, $245 and Wave Hem Mini Skirt, $295 (revolve.com)
“Christmas at the Casino 🃏♥️,” Bouchard captioned the carousel shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. The Bahamas-born athlete tagged her location as the Baha Mar resort and flaunted her sculpted figure, slim waist and long lean legs in a variety of fun poses with slot machines and colorful games around her.
Known for her athletic prowess as a Wimbledon finalist who is now dominating in professional pickleball, Bouchard has also solidified her reputation as a fashion influencer. Her remarkable journey in athletics is matched by her keen sense of style, which she showcases effortlessly both on and off the court. She’s constantly making waves on social media, where her growing presence has earned her major brand partnerships with New Balance and Bilt Rewards. Her feed is a constant source of inspiration, with fans admiring her ability to pull off everything from sporty, laidback street style to flirty and feminine ensembles.
“I love fashion,” she shared. “I think it’s very important to look good because when you look good, you feel good and you play well. I found that in my tennis career thus far and I will definitely be bringing that to the pickleball court as well.”