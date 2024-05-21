Genie Bouchard Embraces Cowgirl Chic in Micro Romper, Hat and Boots
Cowboy core is having a moment and Genie Bouchard is hopping on the train—or should we say horse? The professional tennis player, who was ranked world No. 5 in 2014, flaunted her slim, toned figure and chic, trendy personal style in her latest Instagram post.
The 30-year-old donned a suede micro romper with the top few buttons undone to reveal her sun-kissed chest and décolleté. She accessorized with a chic brown belt, a caramel cowboy hat, dark brown cowboy boots and tons of gold jewelry.
In the cover snap, she showed off a tiny horseshoe-shaped temporary tattoo, which several fans pointed out in the comments and inquired whether or not it was real.
The Canada native opted for a glowy, simple glam look, including feathered brows, lots of blush, glossy pink lips and wispy, natural lashes. Her nails were painted a bright, summery yellow, and her blonde locks were loosely curled.
“lucky girl 🧲,” Bouchard captioned the trio of pics that she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed for the 2017 and 2018 issues, posed in a doorway with her long, lean legs on full display.
“🔥🔥🔥,” The Bachelor alumna Kelley Flanagan commented.
“Soooooooo beautiful!!” one fan exclaimed.
Bouchard, who has a twin sister named Beatrice, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. From fun city girl looks and chic activewear moments to music festival ensembles and red carpet-ready glam, she has proved her passion and talent for styling time and time again.