Gigi Hadid Is Latest to Rock Corpcore Fashion Trend With Sleek Dress Shirt and Slacks Combo on ‘The Tonight Show’
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid (who made her debut in 2014 on the Jersey Shore) puts her own spin on the latest corpcore fashion trend by showing up to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a stylish, classic button-up and slacks combo.
Hadid donned a sky blue button-up shirt, leaving the top button open for a more relaxed look. She paired this top with a slimming pair of straight cut black slacks. Matching her top, the legendary model wore a pair of sky blue pointed heels with the most adorable bows on the front.
While this look is business professional for the most part, the addition of the unique heel and updo parted to the side takes it over the edge from traditional work attire to corpcore couture.
During her sit-down interview with Fallon, Hadid discussed her recent remarkable opportunity to pose for the cover of Vogue once more. This feature marks her 20th time on the cover, her first being Vogue Spain in the March 2015 issue and her latest being for Vogue US in the April 2025 issue.
Holding up Hadid’s stunning cover photos, Fallon asked the 29-year-old how she felt about being featured in Vogue so many times, to which Hadid responded by reassuring both him and the world that each opportunity was as memorable as the last.
“When I look back at the covers, I remember being in that space and looking back at the photographer—all the people that surround that moment and the days and the trips that lead to those photos,” Hadid told Fallon. “So, yeah, I guess—no, I don’t get tired of it.”
In addition to the conversation about her Vogue covers, Hadid also let the world know a little bit of what her daughter, Khai, has been up to. By the sounds of it, the four-year-old is a big fan of the Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in New Jersey.
“It’s a very good time. Khai got very into it,” Hadid explained. “You can make kids a hundred different things in a week. And we get there—and why is her favorite chicken the one at Medieval Times? She ate so much chicken!”
Besides enjoying the chicken, the mother-daughter duo also enjoyed playing dress up for a day to fit the theme of the venue.
“The night before, I’m like, ‘Oh, Khai. These things are really cool. I think we have to dress up. Let’s go on YouTube and see what Medieval Times is’,” Hadid continued. “She went princess vibes. I’m like the princess’s keeper of life, hand sanitizer, wipes and crayons.”
Between being on the cover of Vogue, being a mom to a precious princess and running her clothing brand Guest in Residence, it makes sense why Hadid has adopted corpcore style: it’s so she can look as stylish as ever effortlessly.