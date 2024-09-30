Gigi Hadid Rocked an Unexpected DIY Dress on the Runway at Paris Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid really can pull anything off. In the most talked-about look of Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel walked the runway for the spring-summer 2025 Vetements womenswear show in a tube mini dress made entirely out of DHL’s signature yellow-and-red packing tape.
Known for pushing boundaries with the brand’s designs, Vetements had the fashion world buzzing as the 29-year-old flawlessly executed the unexpected look. The unconventional plastic material was meticulously wrapped and molded to her slim, sculpted body for a bold, figure-hugging silhouette. It seems like household items are making their way into high fashion, as even the three-time SI Swimsuit model’s pointed-toe pumps were wrapped in the monogramed tape.
Hadid strutted confidently down the catwalk on Sept. 27, as the neon dress caught the light and served slightly futuristic vibes. Creative director and cofounder Guram Gvasalia paired the adhesive dress with no accessories, allowing the unique number to really shine and have its moment.
Hadid’s glam was also kept rather natural, with only a few simple products like mascara, nude lip gloss and a dash of blush added on top of her flawless base, courtesy of beauty guru Pat McGrath. The Los Angeles native, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, tapped hairstylist Pablo Kuemin
for the occasion, who parted her short blonde locks to one side and added tousled soft wet waves.
The choice of DHL packing tape was no accident—Vetements has a history of incorporating everyday brands and logos into their work, often as a commentary on consumerism and the intersection of fashion and commerce. The brand has previously launched Vetements x DHL capsule collections.
Vetements was founded by brothers Demna and Guram Gvasalia in 2014, and in ’15, Demna signed on to the become creative director of Balenciaga. He officially parted ways with Vetements in 2019.
“The moment I do something, the bar is really super high,” Guram shared. “Because we changed the industry, because we were so shocking. And because my brother has a big name and has done a lot of things. Having him in my life puts more challenge on me. You know, it’s not enough to be good. I need to be very good.”
Following the runway show, the luxury fashion brand posted the controversial look on Instagram.
“Oh, how much we looooove being your muse, VETEMENTS! For years, you have been pushing the boundaries of fashion and turning DHL DNA into pure fashion art. We are proud to be part of your radical, unconventional vision. ✨And we look forward to everything that’s yet to come! ❤️💛,” DHL Entertainment responded in the comments.