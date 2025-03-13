Hailee Steinfeld Is the Queen of Corpcore With Perfectly Fitting Suit Set, Shirt and Tie
Business professional attire is making a comeback that isn’t limited to just the office. Perhaps that’s why Hailee Steinfeld adores this past photo shoot that showcases her wearing a stylish full suit.
Steinfeld’s Instagram throwback post, shared on Wednesday, includes a striped oversized suit jacket that falls just below her hips. She pairs this jacket with a matching striped pencil mini skirt, an item that is both stylish and super refined. Inside the suit, she wears a white button-up paired with a classic black tie. Her smokey eye and lipstick makeup really sell the look, bringing a level of high glamour. The same goes for her hair; a messy bob also hits the nail on the head for this aesthetic.
All these pieces and details come together to create a fabulous look that is absolutely timeless. It’s no wonder she wanted to look back at this shoot. “lost files ♟️,” she wrote in the caption of her post shared with her impressive 20.3 million followers.
It’s no secret that Steinfeld is fond of corpcore fashion as she also brought work office style to her stunning cover shoot with Vogue Phillippines for the March issue.
In her feature, the Arcane voice actress wore yet another full set. Only, for this particular outfit, she traded in the striped suit jacket and skirt combo for an all-black suit jacket and pants. Another white button-up shirt made an appearance, and she also opted for a swanky red and white striped tie. Finishing off the look, Steinfeld donned a large dark brown patterned overcoat, its length draping the floor.
Her wet hair and yellow-tinted sunglasses gave this look a charming touch that can’t be matched.
For her cover story, the 28-year-old actress talked about how her love for acting has evolved over time, going from something she appreciated in smaller doses to something she can no longer go without.
“It wasn’t even that I wanted to act. I thought [commercials were] the pinnacle,” Steinfeld divulged. “I felt a sense of home and a sense of self in all of [acting]. And then my mom just continued to do research throughout that year, and we took headshots in our backyard. She sent them out to different agencies and only two called. One thing led to the next, and here we are.”
Steinfeld has certainly made a name for herself in the acting world, starring in acclaimed titles like The Edge of Seventeen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and more. She also appears in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming film Sinners alongside Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Jack O'Connell. The supernatural horror movie hits theaters on April 18, 2025.
With so many acting projects under her belt and other career ventures such as running her newsletter, Beau Society, she certainly has a lot on her plate. That’s why she ensures she occasionally makes time to step away from the hustle and bustle for some much-needed relaxation.
“When I get to look at the calendar and it’s packed with stuff, I find few things more exciting,” Steinfeld added. “But I’ve gotten really good at enjoying and appreciating the slower moments in life.”
No matter how hectic her schedule may get, it’s good to see that Steinfeld still has time to slow down and take a look at some lost files.