Hailey Bieber Wows in Strapless Blue Dress While Accepting Beauty Innovator Award—With a Sweet Nod to Justin
Hailey Bieber looked absolutely regal on Thursday as the 28-year-old Rhode founder spent her evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion LA Awards.
While in attendance, Bieber sported a stunning textured midi dress with a high slit on the side. The strapless garment perfectly framed Bieber’s figure as she completed the look with a pair of closed-toe black pumps. The founder was also presented with the Beauty Innovator Award for her beauty brand’s ongoing success.
“When I started Rhode, I didn’t want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand,“ Bieber said as she started her speech. “I really wanted to create an entire world.“
“Something that I say often is, ‘Welcome to the world of Rhode’ because to me, Rhode isn’t just products. It’s a feeling. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a place,“ Bieber said. “It’s a world that is open to everyone and anybody who identifies with it.“
As the speech continued, the honoree gave a nod to the folks who helped Rhode’s vision come to life, including its customers and her friends, whom she playfully referred to as “test subjects.“
“To see so many people gravitate towards [Rhode] and become a part of our world is so humbling and so beautiful,“ she beamed.
However, it was the end of her speech that included her most sentimental shoutout, as Bieber left the audience with a heartfelt note for her husband, Justin Bieber. The 31-year-old was not in attendance at Thursday night’s event.
“Lastly, I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning, and for always cheering me on,“ Bieber concluded.
Bieber’s newest honor arrived in the midst of a triumphant time for Rhode.
The skincare and makeup brand made $90 million in the last two months of 2024 alone, according to Puck, and added new lip contours to the mix in this past January.
“This year has been an incredible year of growth for me,“ Bieber told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’ve had the freedom to express myself in new ways. I’ve embraced new opportunities and found new ways to connect with my loved ones.“
Bieber also shared a sentiment with Harper’s Bazaar regarding her own determination. She provided some insight on the mindset that grew alongside her company, and with the upbringing of her son, Jack Blues Bieber.
“I’ve learned that once I put my mind to something, there is always a way,“ she shared.