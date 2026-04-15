Hailey Bieber’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Hailey Bieber has a signature style all her own, and it’s especially evident with her seaside fashion.

A prolific model, a proud mother and a beauty mogul—having founded the mega-popular cosmetics brand Rhode, which she sold to e.l.f. Beauty last May in an impressive $1 billion deal—Bieber has long been a style star to watch. Whether she's on the cover of a major magazine, walking the red carpet or supporting her husband, Justin Bieber, at Coachella 2026, the model’s wardrobe always leans chic, modern and timeless.

And to the delight of fashion fans around the world—56.7 million of whom follow her on Instagram—Bieber also often shares her fashion finds on social media. This includes her vacation wardrobe, as well, which has naturally caught our eye over the years (we are SI Swimsuit, after all!).

With that in mind, we’re taking a look back at just a handful of Bieber’s best bikini, swimwear and seaside style moments that you can totally use to inspire your summertime wardrobe!

Hailey Bieber’s best bikini moments

As seen on her Instagram account, Bieber is no stranger to a classic string bikini, whether it’s crafted in a solid shade or a fun and funky pattern. Typically opting for traditional, triangle-shaped tops and flirty, high-cut bottoms, the model always turns up the heat on her two-pieces by adding accessories, including hats, body jewelry and, of course, plenty of Rhode products. Check out a few examples of this below!

Perfecting groovy patterns on the beach

Posing for a polaroid in a classic two-piece

Basking in the sun in a blue bikini

Going green in a gorgeous string set

Enjoying “the best summer” in a tee and bikini bottom combo

Floating in a fabulous pink-and-yellow look

Proving fruit-themed swimwear can double as the perfect top

Enjoying an adventure in a timeless red two-piece

Predicting 2026’s most popular shade (ice blue) years in advance

Soaking in the sun for a dreamy silhouette shot

Bieber sporting swimwear on magazine covers

Still, the model doesn’t rock swimwear only while she’s on vacation! She’s also been seen sporting a suit or two on the covers of major magazines. Interestingly enough, fashion teams tend to opt for unique one-pieces when styling the star for the front page, with monokinis always making the cover girl stand out.

Making GQ’s “Men of the Year” list in an elegant one-piece

Switching it up in white for another GQ cover moment

Taking “high-cut” to the next level for d la Repubblica

Bieber’s seaside style

And of course, we have to take a moment to highlight Bieber’s sensational seaside style! While all of her looks have a fun, flirty edge, her fashion is extra playful while she’s soaking in the sun by the pool or on the beach. Bright colors, unique fabrics and unexpected accessories are definitely the name of the game here.

Smiling in a sweet sweater and stylish hat

Showing off her seaside poses for Superga USA

And finally, bringing back Y2K trends in a funky checker hat

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