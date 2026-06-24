Hailey Bieber Heats Up Summer As the Star of New SKIMS Campaign: Shop Our Picks

Hailey Bieber is the star of SKIMS’s latest campaign, and the photos have us in a rush to fill our online carts!

It was revealed across social media this week that the Rhode Beauty founder had partnered with Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand to promote its Everyday Cotton collection. In a sequence of sultry snapshots shared on Instagram, Bieber posed in two-piece sets that looked equal parts chic and comfortable, highlighting a wealth of wearable closet-staple pieces that certainly put the “everyday” in “Everyday Cotton.”

In a press release shared by People, Bieber said of the partnership, “For me, great basics are the foundation of every wardrobe. The Everyday Cotton collection has all the qualities I look for—it’s soft, comfortable and easy to wear no matter the occasion. These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again.”

And this effortless wearability shone through in her snapshots, with Bieber’s laid back vibes lending plenty of cool-girl energy to the classic cotton lineup. From boyshorts and tanks to thong-style underwear and breathable bralettes, the Kardashian-cofounded company’s latest has a little something for everyone.

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Editors’ picks: shop Hailey Bieber for SKIMS

If you, like Bieber, are also looking to embrace a comfy-cozy summer, you’ve come to the right place! While the entire Everyday Cotton collection is definitely worth a peek, we’ve picked out a few pieces to help get your cart started.

Please note: while many of the items in this collection are available in sizes XXS through 4X, select size and color options may be sold out at the time of this article’s publication. For more comfy-cute cotton goodness, you can shop the full Everyday Cotton collection here.

Triangle Bralette | SKIM

Starting strong with a staple base piece every fashion lover needs in their wardrobe, the Triangle Bralette was—as the line’s namesake suggests—“designed for everyday comfort.” With a classic pullover design and a barely-there feel, enjoy the breathability cotton provides while sacrificing none of the comfort expected with an all-day bralette option.

Boy Short | SKIMS

While we’re on the subject of “comfort,” few items embrace that adjective quite like a good Boy Short. Whether you’re lounging around the house on a lazy Sunday afternoon or looking for a little extra coverage under your sundresses this summer, this mid-rise option deserves a coveted spot in your top drawer.

Scoop Bralette | SKIMS

If triangle silhouettes aren’t quite your speed when it comes to building your outfit’s base, the brand’s Scoop Bralette may be what you’re looking for instead. Providing a little extra boost, courtesy of the adjustable straps and elastic underband, this is an ideal option for the underwire avoiders among us.

Thong | SKIMS

Last but not least—unless we’re talking about which option has the “least” fabric, of course—we believe one can never have too many pairs of comfortable, breathable underwear! Available in an array of timeless colorways, as well as a dreamy “Limited Edition” pink shade at the time of this article’s publication, the Everyday Cotton Thong is simply a must.

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