Haley Cavinder’s Bachelorette Party Swimwear Features the Cutest Bridal Accent

SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover model Haley Cavinder is getting hitched this summer, and before her June wedding, the retired basketball player and her girls took some time to celebrate.

Cavinder, 25, and her pals headed to Baker's Bay Ocean & Golf Club in the Bahamas for a joint bachelorette/bachelor party alongside fiancé Jake Ferguson, 27, and the tight end’s buddies. The former University of Miami guard began documenting “day 1 of the bachelorette” on Instagram on March 13, and Cavinder shared everything from bikini snapshots to pics with her partner along the way.

And in a TikTok shared to her account over the weekend, Cavinder reminded her followers that she is, in fact, an SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover star. Set to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain, Cavinder strutted her stuff in a white shell-adorned string bikini, which she accessorized impeccably with a straw cowboy hat and a belly chain that made a nod to her upcoming nuptials. Cavinder’s body jewelry spelled out “BRIDE” in letter charms.

While she didn’t credit the creator of the belly chain, Cavinder did shout out the maker of her two-piece in an Instagram comment, and you can pre-order the set below.

Sena Swimwear

The perfect suit for a bachelorette party or your honeymoon, this two-piece features hand-sewn shells and the bottoms of the string set are super cheeky, so they’re ideal for a flirty occasion. If you pre-order the suit now, it is expected to ship the first week of April.

In order to complete the bridal aesthetic, we found a “BRIDE” belly chain you can shop to get a similar look.

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Anthropologie

Borrow from Cavinder’s bachelorette swimwear wardrobe by purchasing this 14K gold-plated chain belt with “BRIDE” rhinestones, courtesy of Anthropologie. Like Cavinder, throw on your favorite cowboy hat to round out your accessories and you’ll be beach ready in no time.

In addition to her sparkly swimwear, Cavinder’s bachelorette party wardrobe also included a white bandeau bikini with pearl accents slung around her waist, as well as a white balconette-style swim top paired with white linen chaps.

Cavinder and Ferguson announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post last April. The athletic power couple will tie the knot on June 20 in Frisco, Texas.