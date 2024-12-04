Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Sizzle in New Showstopping Lingerie Campaign
Heidi Klum is once again proving that her supermodel genes run so strong. The industry icon and daughter Leni Klum just starred in a brand new steamy holiday campaign for their favorite intimates brand, Intimissimi. The duo donned the most adorable, festive red hot satin looks with the 51-year-old in a cute collared pajama set and the 20-year-old in a sweet mini dress. The gorgeous campaign featured a montage of clips of each of the women in a variety of sultry black lace pieces.
“New @intimissimiofficial with me and my daughter @leniklum just in time for the holiday season 🎄💫,” the 1998 SI Swimsuit cover girl captioned a marvelous, creative Instagram video.
Both Heidi and Leni have been longtime ambassadors for the Italian brand, starring in various campaigns and photo shoots together over the years.
The Los Angeles native, who is attending college in New York City now, is certainly following in her mother’s footsteps. She posed for Grazia magazine last week and landed a joint Vogue cover with her mom in 2020. Leni is represented by IMG models and has been the face of Dior beauty for a while, also starring in a major David Yurman jewelry campaign this year.
The Germany’s Next Topmodel judge and Making the Cut host often talks about how she’s doing her best to guide her daughter, while also allowing Leni to pave her own path in the modeling and fashion industries.
“I’ve been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline. It’s really exciting. She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do,” Heidi shared. “I said to her, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s OK to say no. You don’t always have to please people. But I’m always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders.”
Leni is also well aware of her elevated status as the daughter of a supermodel, and how it made breaking onto the scene easier. But, she’s determined to work hard and continue her mother’s legacy, while also creating her own.
“It’s just a fact. My parents are famous. I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom,” Leni said. “But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”