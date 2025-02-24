Heidi Klum Drops Jaws With Latest Red Hot Lingerie Display
Heidi Klum is holding nothing back with her latest Instagram drop featuring a red hot lingerie ensemble that has everyone asking for more. With this one photo, the supermodel—who made her debut with SI Swimsuit on the cover in 1998—proves that she’s still got that it-factor she’s had since her early modeling and acting days.
The top part of the ensemble includes a sheer red bralette, perfect for the bedroom on any occasion. The same can be said for the matching red thong bottom as it also brings that same alluring fire. Last but not least are the red lace knee-highs and dark red pump heels, two accessories that truly make the outfit pop even more. Klum’s signature blonde hair is also on full display, bringing the entire look together.
“📸 @tomkaulitz 🥰,” she wrote as the caption to the post shared with her 12.4 million followers, tagging her husband of six years.
Outside of bedroom photo shoots, Klum is booked and busy as always. For her role on Germany’s Next Topmodel, she joins other judges in shaping the most talented of models and providing important nuggets about what it takes to be successful in such a competitive industry. A recent guest judge on the show is Naomi Campbell—who has also modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, making her debut in 1992—another beloved icon who helps with expert advice.
The most recent season of Germany’s Next Topmodel premiered on Feb. 13.
In addition to the newest season of the reality TV series, Klum recently graced the cover of InStyle Germany for the February 2025 issue, collaborated with PosheEra for a fabulous promotion and continues to oversee the restaurant Crazy Pizza in New York. And whenever she needs a break from all the hecticness, she looks to her partner, Tom Kaulitz, for solace.
Klum and Kaulitz met at a birthday party in 2018. Being so smitten in love is something that only comes around once in a blue moon, hence why, despite only being together for about a year, Kaulitz popped the big question. Of course, Klum said yes, and the two were married in February 2019 in a private ceremony. But that wasn’t where the wedding bells stopped ringing as the pair had one more wedding, this time in August 2019.
If Klum’s recent Instagram post is any indication, these two lovebirds are still going very strong.