How Brazilian Roots and Gen-Z Insight Shaped ISMÊ Swim's Evolution
We’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Before launching her now-buzzed-about swimwear label, Isabella Bailey wasn’t sure she was fashionable enough to be a designer. She didn’t grow up sketching outfits or dreaming of runways. What she did have was a deep understanding of what girls actually want to wear, plus the drive to figure the rest out on her own terms.
Raised between Brazil and California, the 24-year-old grew up watching her parents run fashion boutiques. But it wasn’t until a college pop-up—where she lugged a rack of bikinis across campus and sold for 12 hours straight—that she realized there might be something bigger to build. Today, ISMÊ Swim is known for its textured fabrics, cheeky silhouettes and unapologetic energy, all informed by Bailey’s multicultural background and Gen Z sensibility.
“As a young female founder, I hope my journey with ISMÊ shows other women that you don’t need to have everything perfectly figured out to start. You just need to start,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “What pushed me forward was passion, consistency and a willingness to learn along the way.”
The details that make ISMÊ different
Bailey’s design process starts with fabric selection. Her suits are made to feel special: luxe velvets, ribbed finishes, shimmery materials—anything with texture that sets a piece apart from your average triangle top.
She quickly noticed most swimwear labels relied on flat basics or loud prints. In contrast, her goal was to offer something more tactile. Texture became central to ISMÊ’s identity, giving each design depth and a distinct finish. One of her favorite ways to push that further is through thoughtful embellishments that turn a bikini into something memorable.
“I’ve been obsessed with adding accessories like beads, charms and pendants to the pieces,” she shares. “It’s such a fun way to bring extra personality and dimension to each design. Even as I’ve started introducing more prints, I always make sure to keep our signature textured look at the core, or even blend textures and prints together. That mix is what sets ISMÊ apart and keeps the pieces feeling elevated and unique.”
Even with all the added detail and care that goes into each suit, keeping prices accessible has always been a priority. Every piece on the site is under $40.
Bailey credits much of her aesthetic to her upbringing. “I draw so much design inspiration from my Brazilian roots,” she says. “Growing up surrounded by vibrant colors, tropical textures and that strong beach culture shaped how I see swimwear.”
At first, she wasn’t sure if some of her boldest design choices, like the signature Brazilian cheeky cuts, would resonate. “It’s been amazing to see how much love and confidence our customers bring to these styles,” she says.
The campus pop-up that started it all
Bailey’s fashion education began in Brazil, where she was born and raised, and both her parents ran clothing stores and later launched a flip-flops company. “Both my parents have been in the fashion retail industry for over 25 years,” she shares. “Growing up around their businesses taught me so much.”
And, in return, she provided valuable insight for the family business: “While their focus was on in-person retail, I brought in a new perspective, blending that foundation with the power of digital presence and social media for our generation.”
In 2021, while stuck in Brazil due to COVID travel restrictions, she started visiting manufacturers and fabric markets through her parents’ network. “That unexpected time turned out to be a turning point,” she explains.
Bailey debuted ISMÊ later that year with a small velvet bikini launch in a friend’s building community room.
But it was a spontaneous suggestion from her dad that helped the brand reach its first wave of U.S. customers. “He suggested I do a bikini pop-up right on campus—and I did,” the former San Diego State University student says. “It wasn’t a regular farmer’s market or a formal setup, it was just me in the middle of SDSU with a rack full of bikinis, talking to people all day with my heavy accent and very rusty English. I sold for 12 hours straight some days, just trying to get my name out there. That experience was priceless.”
That hands-on experience gave Bailey a crash course in customer connection. By speaking directly with shoppers and adapting on the spot, she quickly learned what resonated. Once she brought ISMÊ into sorority houses, interest grew fast.
“The feedback, the networking, the one-on-one conversations—it was all so valuable, especially for someone raised in a different culture,” she says.
Not just for the feed: ISMÊ’s community-first approach
Bailey isn’t just designing for social media moments. She’s thinking long-term, building a brand that evolves with its customers while staying grounded in real feedback.
“Never underestimate the power of connecting with people face to face,” she encourages. “Our generation is so stuck to social media communication, but sometimes, learning from real people and not just [a username] can be extremely powerful.”
Part of what keeps her energized is the structure she’s built around new suits. Each color launch is more than a product drop—she plans every detail, from the photos and captions to the overall vibe and commercial language.
“I treat each drop like a new story, and plan the photoshoot campaigns around it,” she explains. “I pay attention to what my customers are loving, what’s trending and also what’s missing from the market, most importantly. The frequent drops also give me the flexibility to evolve quickly, which keeps the brand feeling fresh and current.”
Bailey’s process blends creative instincts with strategic listening, shaped just as much by in-person conversations as algorithmic insights. It’s a model that’s distinctly modern but grounded in human connection.
As for her broader mission, Bailey wants her journey to encourage others. “I want women to know that it’s okay to try things that scare you, and to grow through the messy parts,” she shares. “If my story can show even one woman that she’s capable of creating something meaningful on her own terms, then that’s already a win.”
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
Trust your gut and stay true to yourself. Along the way, so many people will have opinions about your designs, your marketing, even your color choices. While some feedback can be helpful, only you truly know what’s right for your brand. Learning to block out the noise and listen to my intuition has made all the difference.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
That things take time, and that’s okay. I wish I had known how important patience is in this process. You’re going to make mistakes—I’ve made a lot, including some designs that didn’t make the cut—but that’s how you grow. Progress comes with practice, and every “mistake” is just part of building something better.
What was your “I made it” moment?
Honestly, every time I see someone tag ISMÊ in a post, it feels like an “I made it” moment. Whether it’s a beach photo, a vacation pic or just someone feeling confident in their bikini, it never gets old. Those little moments are what keep me going.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
Learning how to navigate the growth while keeping things running smoothly, especially when working with family. Mixing personal and professional life can be tricky, and I’ve had to learn how to separate emotions from business decisions. It’s not easy, but it’s taught me so much about communication and boundaries.
What’s your favorite memory from starting the brand?
I’ll never forget how emotional I felt the day I got two orders in the same day. It might sound small, but to me, it was everything. I used to write handwritten notes to every customer to thank them, and my whole family would get so excited with me. That support meant the world. Those early days were so raw and pure, and I’ll always carry that energy with me.