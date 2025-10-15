Ilona Maher Embraces Fall’s Trendiest Color in Backless Dress for ‘DWTS’ Appearance
Reunited and it feels so good! Former Dancing with the Stars partners Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came back together this week, with the Olympian surprising Bersten during the “Dedication Night“ episode, while wearing a super cute outfit.
Maher’s latest ensemble consisted of a dark cinnamon dress. It was a form-fitting and flattering piece, hugging every curve with a soft and comfortable fabric. The front was wonderful, but the back really stole the show. A backless cut-out was an alluring addition that added a nice touch of flair to the entire ensemble. Without a doubt, it’s the star of the outfit, and Maher didn’t hesitate to include a picture in her Instagram post showing off the piece.
Also spotted in this Instagram post is Bersten, who could be seen sharing a hug with Maher. The professional dancer was featured in another post of this two-time SI Swimsuit model, and he was all smiles as her thoroughly enjoyed seeing his former dance partner once again.
As if no time had passed between them, they immediately shared some light conversation and laughs. Of course, these superstars couldn’t wait to get back on the dance floor. They shared a quick spin before Maher stopped them, having flashbacks to the rigorous exercises and performances she did on that very stage during Season 33.
Being that she and Bersten walked away with the runner-up title during their season, Maher has no reason to be nervous to put her dancing shoes back on. But with the 29-year-old athlete announcing her retirement from the ballroom festivities earlier this year, it’s safe to say that she will be hanging up the glittery leotard...for now.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from dance,” Maher expressed in April 2025. “I am a professional dancer. You all know this. Never said [I] was a good one, but I am a pro. I think I gotta hang up my dancing shoes.”
She continued, “You know, if I never have to learn another step again, I think I’ll be happy. I think I will. So I just wanted y’all to hear this from me. I don’t know what the tabloids will say tomorrow. But, this is my decision. It was hard to make because I was kind of up there with the best in the world, I would say at this point. But this is for me, and I thank you all for supporting that.”
While she may have been poking fun, Maher has yet to return to the stage—that is, until her latest video. Hopefully, next time she pays the Dancing with the Stars ballroom a visit, it’ll be to take home first place in an all-star season. Fingers crossed!