Jenn Tran Just Made a Bikini and Cowboy Boots the Look of the Summer
If wearing cowgirl boots with a bikini becomes the trend for the summer, just know that Jenn Tran was one of the main founding members who brought the look to fame.
The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to flaunt her stuff in a wickedly stylish outfit. The top half of the peach and white two-piece bikini includes traditional triangle-shaped cups that one truly can’t go wrong with. The cheeky bottom half has a bit more distinction with the implementation of a gold ring on one side of the garment. Both pieces come together to bring forth the perfect ensemble for the season.
Heading all the way to the bottom, Tran dons a pair of black knee-high cowgirl boots with an intricate white design drawn on the front of the shoes. The pointed toes of the boots are covered in a thicker black leather fabric, while the vamp has white dots lined up to create the shape of the curve. All in all, these cowgirl boots are the real deal and score a great deal of style points.
Tran, along with celebrities like Maryah Ananda, Faith Xue, Alex Wang, Drew Afualo and more, was featured in a Bustle x Maybelline collaboration that celebrated 40 AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander)-identifying individuals for AAPI Heritage Month. The partnership aims to not only change the narrative of what beauty looks like but also spotlight trailblazers in the community.
This collaboration means a lot to Tran—so much so that she took to Instagram to express a heartfelt message.
“This year has been filled with surreal, pinch-me moments—and this one is truly unforgettable. I’m deeply honored and grateful to be part of such an iconic campaign celebrating AAPI Heritage Month,” Tran wrote in her Instagram post. “Growing up as the only Vietnamese student at my school, I often felt othered—like I didn’t quite belong. To now come full circle and proudly celebrate my culture on such a visible and meaningful scale is nothing short of powerful.”
She continued, “The journey of self-discovery hasn’t always been easy—it’s been layered with challenges, identity shifts, and growth. But this year marked a pivotal chapter: becoming the first Asian American Bachelorette and sharing my family, heritage, and story on national television was not just a personal milestone—it was a cultural one. That title has given me a platform, and I intend to use it—to speak louder, stand prouder, and celebrate my roots without hesitation.”
Her powerful statement concludes with: “So here’s to owning our identities with boldness. Here’s to celebrating our differences—not quietly, but unapologetically and with pride.”
A beauty inside and out, Tran continues to be an inspiration for many.