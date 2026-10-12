Jenna Dewan’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

While most fans know Jenna Dewan for her on-screen work, the Connecticut native has a dance background—making her current status as a contestant on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars that much more enjoyable to watch.

The 45-year-old Connecticut native’s breakout role came in the 2006 film Step Up, where she costarred opposite Channing Tatum. (The two married three years later and share a daughter, but finalized their divorce in 2024.) Dewan has a string of impressive television credentials to her name, including parts in series like American Horror Story: Asylum, Witches of East End and The Rookie.

Jenna Dewan | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Currently competing on DWTS alongside Latin and ballroom dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, Dewan’s prior dance experience includes working as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and has appeared in music videos for musicians like Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott and Mandy Moore. Despite being trained in dance, both Dewan and Chmerkovskiy have spoken out about how different partner ballroom dancing is and the many “challenges” they have to tackle as partners.

On the most recent episode of the ABC series, which aired on Tuesday, Oct. 6, Dewan and Chmerkovskiy earned a 24/30 score for their rumba to “My All” by Mariah Carey.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy | Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Alongside her professional focus, Dewan is incredibly family-oriented. In addition to daughter Everly, whom she shares with Tatum, she has two children with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. Their son, Callum, was born in 2020, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Rhiannon, in 2024. Dewan regularly shares sweet family updates on Instagram with her 9.8 million followers, where she also showcases her work and lifestyle captures that happen off the clock.

And while she’s often pictured in her uniform as Bailey Nune from The Rookie, Dewan occasionally shares a snapshot in swimwear. Below, we’ve compiled just a few of her best bikini moments through the years.

Vacation glow

Spring break vibes

Family beach day

Baby bumpin’

Endless summer energy

Heat wave

Green with envy

White hot

California dreamin’

Anything but basic black

The perfect beach accessory

A stylish bandeau bikini

Metamorphosis

Jenna Dewan: What’s next?

While Dewan’s focus is currently on winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on DWTS, she will continue her role on The Rookie, which has been renewed for Season 9. While a release date has not been unveiled, the series—which also stars Nathan Fillion and Shawn Ashmore—is set to premiere sometime in 2027. She will also star in Once Upon a Time in Texas, a western drama directed by Tanner Beard that is scheduled for a limited release later this month.

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