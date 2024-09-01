Jenna Ortega Wows in Back-Baring Red Hot Mesh Cut-Out Gown at Venice Film Festival
Jenna Ortega is temporarily shutting the door on pulling from Wednesday Addams’s moody, edgy, all-black wardrobe, as she opted for a pop of color this week at the Venice Film Festival.
The actress, who stars in upcoming horror/comedy film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, donned the most stunning, glamorous and dramatic red hot mesh tulle gown from Dior’s haute couture line. The 21-year-old wore the magnificent, see-through ensemble as a modern-day tribute to Winona Ryder’s character’s wedding dress in the original 1988 classic film, Beetlejuice.
The gown featured a completely open back and the thinnest spaghetti straps we have ever seen. The top included lots of ruffles, while the flowy mesh bottoms allowed her toned legs to be on display. Ortega worked with stylist Enrique Melendez, who paired the custom designer number with a breathtaking diamond necklace, matching silver bangles, a few rings and and beautiful curly updo by hair guru Bobby Elliott.
Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis opted for a super glowy, unique glam look, including a sheer wash of red eyeshadow and matching bold ruby lip for the California native.
Ryder also stars in the upcoming movie, which releases on Sept. 6, reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, while Ortega plays her daughter, Astrid Deetz.
“She was so warm and welcoming and kind and inviting right from the jump, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Ortega said of the 52-year-old actress. “The way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like we were reading each other’s minds a little bit. She just made me feel really, really beautiful and special.”