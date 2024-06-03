June Hot List: Everything SI Swimsuit Is Loving for the Start of Summer
SI Swimsuit just announced the launch of its monthly digital issues, and Miami “it girl” Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai for the cover of the inaugural June 2024 digital magazine. It feels fitting to share some of our beauty, lifestyle, swimwear and beverage faves with you, in the spirit of the content creator—whose TikTok truly is the gift that never stops giving in terms of recommendations.
We hope something on this list might make it onto your top shelf, or at the very least, serve as a fun new summer staple. From hair accessories and bikinis to purses and cocktails, here’s everything the SI Swimsuit team is loving heading into summer.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Accessories
Anthropologie Beaded Crescent Shoulder Bag, $98 (anthropologie.com)
Beaded bags have been having a major moment the past year, and this adorable wavy striped one has certainly caught our eye.
8 Other Reasons Rattan Bag, $141 (8otherreasons.com)
This straw handbag features a twist and lock closure and is the perfect neutral summer staple.
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap, $49.50 (ralphlauren.com)
Nothing screams “summer” more than a cute baseball cap, and this bright red one features the brand’s signature embroidered pony for an elevated casual look.
Rraine Multi-Color Aquamarine Choker, $200 (rraine.com)
This beautiful beaded statement necklace is bound to get compliments. And it’s the perfect complementary accessory to a plain white sundress, or an itty-bitty bikini.
Dorne Jewels Golden Girl Love Kit, $87 (dorne.com)
Dorne is the world’s first swimwear jewelry brand. This set, on sale right now, features three gorgeous “mementos” (plus two bonds and connectors to attach them to your bikini) and will make your suit look extra unique and sparkly.
Hair
Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner Cream for Hydrated Hair, $48 (sephora.com)
This lightly-scented air-dry cream is perfect for wearing your natural waves on-the-go. Apply immediately after you wash your hair or scrunch it into day-old locks for a quick refresh.
WILLBOND 300 Pieces Mini Hair Clips for Braids, $7.99 (amazon.com)
These adorable Y2K-inspired beads will instantly elevate your beach day, music festival or tropical vacation look.
Beauty
Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 with Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells, $15 (sephora.com)
It‘s so important to make sure your lips are protected from the sun in the summer, as they are one of the most sensitive parts of your body. This hydrating product from Winnie Harlow’s suncare line comes in a clear version, as well as three sweet, juicy shades.
YSE Beauty Brightening Eye Cream Wide Awake, $65 (ysebeauty.com)
This luxurious eye cream (rich in vitamin C, niacinamide and squalane) from Molly Sims’s beauty line will make you feel like royalty with its cooling metal applicator.
Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow, $28 (dolceglow.com)
This three-in-one self-tanning sculptor allows for a mess-free, precise application to elevate your glow game. The formula is infused with a fruit complex of watermelon, apple and lentil extracts, as well as four hyaluronic acids.
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm SPF 45, $30 (glowrecipe.com)
Glow Recipe just added another product to its viral watermelon line, just in time for summer.
OSEA Malibu Sea Minerals Mist, $38 (oseamalibu.com)
Hydrate skin post-sun, or prep the skin to stay glowy all day with this seaweed-infused toning mist, made to prime, set and refresh.
Simihaze Beauty ECLIPSE Mini Lip Balm, $24 (simihazebeauty.com)
This irridescent juicy lip balm drenches the lips in a sheer, iridescent wash of color, made with a unique balm infused with hyper-reflective pearls. It comes in the most adorable miniature size, perfect for your purse or pocket.
Swimwear
Loleia Swim La Jungla Retro Swim Top, $53.27 and La Jungla Ruched Bottoms, $53.27 (loleiaswim.com)
We’re obsessed with this unique print, as well as tons of other new summery styles from this Panama-based company.
Strawberry Milk Mob Fragola Top, $32 and Fragola Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This Canada-based, female-owned small swimwear business is constantly dropping the cutest, most fun and girly new styles.
Drinks
Mezcal Negroni
This delicious, easy-to-make drink is made with equal parts of the following ingredients, topped off with an orange half-wheel or peel as a garnish and stirred with ice.
- 1 oz. mezcal
- 1 oz. Campari
- 1 oz. sweet vermouth
Guava Coconut Margarita
This Instagram reel has been living in our minds rent free lately.
Create a rim garnish with lime juice, salt, raw sugar, shredded coconut and lime zest. Mix the following ingredients, pour over ice, shake and enjoy. Add sparkling water or soda to dilute.
- 2 oz. guava puree
- 2 oz. coconut cream
- 3 oz. fresh lime juice
- 3 oz. tequila
Blake’s Triple Jam Hard Cider
Blake’s Hard Cider Co. has been perfecting the apple for more than 75 years, because the best hard cider starts with the best apples. This Madelyn Cline-approved hard cider is an SI Swimsuit editor favorite. Triple Jam is bursting with strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, and is a semi-sweet, gluten-free drink that refreshes and adds a smile to your face with every sip.